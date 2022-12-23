Generac Power System's Live Power Outage Tracking Tool Helps Monitor the Impact of Winter Storms and Severe Cold Moving Across the Country

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and provider of quality power solutions, is pleased to provide newsrooms and the general public free and unlimited access its Power Outage Central tool – a comprehensive resource, offering real-time utility power outage data. Aggregated outage data is compiled into an interactive map of the United States and is color-coded to reflect the severity and number of affected customers at the state level at any given moment.

Able to visualize the data and status of power outages across the country, the resource taps into electrical utilities' live outage reporting, making it a definitive source for power outage reporting. Notable benefits include:

Real-time outage information across the United States

At-a-glance local and regional data

Comparisons between utility providers

The tool has become particularly popular and helpful to travelers and travel planning, especially during the holiday season, and as families check on the status of loved ones living out of state.

Weather reports can be enriched by accessing and utilizing Power Outage Central , as significantly cold temperatures and gusting wind produced by the winter storm may continue to threaten additional power outages and further complicate travel plans.

