InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hairbrush to Dispense Water on Hair (ALL-3059)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to dispense water onto the hair when brushing and styling it," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the AZIZA GODDESS COLLECTION. My design provides an even distribution of water for a more attractive and smooth hairstyle."

The patent-pending invention provides a new brush for brushing and styling hair. In doing so, it enables the user to easily apply water to curly hair. As a result, it eliminates the hassle of dipping a brush into water or using a spray bottle and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-3059, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

