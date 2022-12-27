Sharp to Take Part in CES 2023, Major US Tech Event

Passenger Seat Monitor Using Viewing Angle Control Display (Passenger Information Display) [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan] Proprietary backlight technology controls the viewing angle of the display so that the image on the passenger seat monitor cannot be seen from the driver's seat while driving, helping to ensure safe and comfortable driving.

A camera module integrated into the dashboard display detects the driver's line of sight, head position and orientation, and eye blink pattern to assess driver status. Drowsiness can also be detected.

Click Display [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan]



A newly developed display that combines a highly sensitive pressure sensor and haptics technology*. Arrow keys, volume control buttons, and the like can be formed with convex or concave shapes. Smooth touch operation similar to smartphones, plus operability with a click feeling like physical keys can be achieved on the same display. Supports smooth and easy operation of car navigation systems, air conditioners, audio systems, and the like.



*Technology that enables tactile feedback to be obtained through vibrations and other motions.