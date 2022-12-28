LG ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF REVOLUTIONARY LG 'THINQ™ UP' APPLIANCES

Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago

Delivering an Uplifting Customer Experience, LG's New Home Appliances Can be Upgraded with New Features Tailored to Different Needs and Lifestyles

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global launch of its LG ThinQ UP upgradeable home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges and dishwashers. Able to adapt to the unique needs and changing lifestyles of each customer, LG's upgradable appliances enable users to enjoy new features and functions. Launched in South Korea in January 2022, LG ThinQ UP will begin rolling out internationally starting from March 2023 in the U.S., with availability in other key markets to follow.

LG will continuously develop easy-to-install software updates and hardware add-ons, delivering...
LG will continuously develop easy-to-install software updates and hardware add-ons, delivering specialized options and new conveniences based on the usage patterns and suggestions of ThinQ™ UP appliance owners.(PRNewswire)

Built around the customer-centric concept of Evolving with You, LG ThinQ UP appliances can incorporate new features throughout their life – providing more value to users, over time. LG will continuously develop easy-to-install software updates and hardware add-ons, delivering specialized options and new conveniences based on the usage patterns and suggestions of ThinQ UP appliance owners.

Laundry Saver Mode, one of the custom features available to download in 2023, can be applied to dryer models with ThinQ UP. Extremely useful for those times when you can't unload the dryer right away, Laundry Saver keeps the drum tumbling after the cycle has finished (and until the dryer door is opened) to help prevent wrinkles and odors. Another feature on offer is Improved Nighttime Brightness Control for refrigerators with ThinQ UP, which makes the fridges' interior lighting softer at night, so the light is not harsh when opening the door. All new software features are optional, and can be easily downloaded from the LG ThinQ app.1

"A new paradigm in the home appliance industry, LG ThinQ UP is an innovative solution that delivers unprecedented customer value and differentiated user experiences," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to offer sophisticated lifestyle solutions that provide personalized performance, convenient features and customizable upgradability."

Visitors can experience all of LG's latest innovations, including the new ThinQ UP appliances, at the company's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8.

1 ThinQ UP features are available on the limited product models launched after the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

JL Lavina
JL.Lavina@lge.com
917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle
Devyn.Doyle@lg-one.com
770 653 7239

LG ThinQ™ UP upgradable home appliances include refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges and...
LG ThinQ™ UP upgradable home appliances include refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges and dishwashers.(PRNewswire)
LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)
LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-announces-global-launch-of-revolutionary-lg-thinq-up-appliances-301710358.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.