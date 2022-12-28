Tom Pilette to Transition to Chief Executive Officer of Zeta Energy

HOUSTON, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Maslin, founder and CEO of Zeta Energy Corp. announced today that Tom Pilette, currently Chief Operating Officer, will transition to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Zeta Energy effective January 2, 2023. Mr. Maslin, currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will continue to provide his guidance and support to the company as Executive Chairman.

Mr. Maslin stated, "It has been an honor and joy to build and lead this company as Chairman and CEO for over 8 years. From the time I founded Zeta, I have had the privilege to witness profound and meaningful technological breakthroughs whose impact will be felt for decades to come. Now it is time for Tom Pilette to lead the company in the next phase of its development and growth. I am pleased to continue serving as Executive Chairman to help oversee Zeta Energy's progress toward providing the world with better, faster, safer, cheaper, and sustainable energy storage solutions."

Mr. Maslin has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since inception in 2014. During his tenure, Zeta Energy's technology was developed from a concept in advanced materials to scaled production of hundreds of kilograms per day. Under Mr. Maslin's leadership, Zeta Energy grew to an estimated enterprise value of over $200mm.

Tom Pilette has over 30 years of experience in product development, advanced materials, and manufacturing focusing on energy management systems and new technology implementation for the automobile industry. Before joining Zeta, Tom served as Global Vice President of Product & Process Development at Magna International.

"I have the utmost confidence in Tom to lead Zeta Energy as the Company's next CEO," continued Mr. Maslin. "Over our more than 5 years of working together, he has always demonstrated a passion and an uncanny intuition for solving complex engineering problems and strategic business challenges. In short, Tom is the ideal person to take Zeta from our current lab-scale production to full-scale commercialization. Most importantly, Tom is not only a top executive but also an amazing husband, father, and friend. I could not be more delighted to be handing over the keys to a person I know will drive this organization fast and hard, but also safely and responsibly forward."

Mr. Pilette responded, "I am honored and excited to lead Zeta Energy in the next chapter of its growth. Under Charles' astute leadership Zeta has achieved remarkable things, and I am incredibly grateful that Charles has given me – and the rest of the Zeta team – the opportunity to bring a game-changing energy technology to the world. Charles brings a rare combination of enthusiasm, grace and compassion to every project he works on, and I am looking forward to continuing to work with him for many years to come."

Michael Zemble, Zeta Energy's Chief Financial Officer and Board Member, noted, "I have had the pleasure of working with both Charles and Tom over the last five years. Both are tremendously dedicated and talented individuals who have been focused on driving the company's success, and will continue to do so in their new respective roles. We are excited to share this natural succession with our investors, strategic partners, and everyone thirsting for a transformational change in energy storage."

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held company focused on developing and commercializing high performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than thirty patents on its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology. The Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.ZetaEnergy.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

