Wavestone Announces the Sale of its Contract Health Check & Benchmarking Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavestone US has announced the sale of its Contract Health Check, Service Provider Advisory, and Benchmarking Services & Products along with the India operations to Sarthak Brahma, former Managing Director in charge of this business within Wavestone. Sarthak Brahma will be the sole proprietor of these assets as the CEO and Founding Partner in his independent venture, HEX Advisory Group (www.hexadvisory.com).

Wavestone made the decision to take this strategic action to enable its US practice to continue its focus on developing premium advisory services in the US to large enterprises. This means independent and active marketing and sales of HEX Advisory Group's offerings including the above services and products, targeted investments, go-to-market strategies and delivery approaches will now take place outside of the Wavestone framework, under Sarthak's leadership and strong industry credentials in this space.

Wavestone is excited to form an exclusive strategic partnership with HEX Advisory Group to leverage the above-mentioned capabilities and tools, develop synergies, and work collaboratively to strengthen our joint proposition to meet our clients' needs. The partnership represents a prime opportunity for both organizations to continue providing best-in-class services to their respective clients.

"The partnership between HEX and Wavestone is based on a trusting, mutually beneficial foundation, and will allow each of us to foster continued excellence in delivery and increase our combined reach in untapped markets," said Sarthak Brahma, CEO & Managing Partner, HEX Advisory Group.

"We are thrilled for Sarthak to start this new journey, and even more pleased to retain him and his team as trusted partners for Wavestone," said Reza Maghsoudnia, Strategic Development Director and US Lead, Wavestone. "We look forward to continued work that will promote the growth and success of both organizations and our clients."

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a business and digital consulting firm that supports organizations in delivering their most critical transformations. Over the past two decades, Wavestone has championed the transformations of more than 700 of the world's largest enterprises from a wide range of industries. We drive change for growth, lower cost and risk, and create trust that gives people the desire to act.

We strive to establish this momentum-building force by structuring everything we do to reinforce what we call "The Positive Way." "The Positive Way" is the name of the set of values we embody at Wavestone. It is the glue that binds our teams together.

