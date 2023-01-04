Offsight Partners with the Procore Marketplace to Provide Clients with Full Project Visibility from the Factory to the Jobsite

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Offsight , the leading project manufacturing software announced an integration with Procore Technologies Inc. , a leading global provider of construction management software. The integration aims to bridge the visibility gap in the construction value chain between the jobsite and the many offsite building product manufacturers who provide modules, panels and other prefabricated components to major construction projects.

"Our partnership with Procore is a huge value add to the industry as it enables more collaboration between factories and jobsites. Now owners, financiers and general contractors who choose offsite construction can confidently partner with multiple building product manufacturers across commercial and multifamily projects to help meet their crucial delivery, quality and cost requirements for success," added Offsight COO, Andrew Xue.

Industry experts expect $256B in profit to move offsite over the coming years with building material manufacturers worldwide poised to see rapid growth and factory expansions. Hundreds of billions of dollars of modular, panelized and prefabricated products are already moving through the construction value chain from offsite factories to jobsites. As construction projects become increasingly complex, factory-level visibility for project stakeholders can make the difference between a successful project and one that falls behind schedule and over budget.

"Providing visibility from the factory to the jobsite is a major game changer for the industry. A missing piece of the global construction value chain is now available to general contractors and other project stakeholders who are adopting more prefabricated components, like bath pods and kitchen pods, for their projects," said Kris Lengieza, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Procore.

The integration will allow Offsight to be available on the Procore App Marketplace as an embedded experience within a Procore account. This means Procore customers, including general contractors and project owners, are now able to login to Offsight to securely view project delivery status and quality reporting on building products as they are manufactured at their partner's factory site.

About Offsight

Offsight's manufacturing project management software is deployed at factories globally. Our software helps prefab, offsite and modular factories manage their project manufacturing workflows, production quality, and variable costs including labor and materials. Additionally, Offsight provides a robust feature set for collaboration with third party inspectors, project owners, general contractors and executives.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over one million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor.

Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore's platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

