Plainsight and MarineSitu Announce Collaboration to Propel a Sustainable Blue Economy Into The Future

The companies will focus on developing vision AI solutions for monitoring marine energy devices to protect aquatic ecosystems.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plainsight , the leader in proven vision AI, today announced its collaboration with MarineSitu , a provider of state-of-the-art marine hardware and software, to create innovative vision AI monitoring solutions for the Blue Economy, enabling Marine Energy devices to coexist harmoniously with aquatic life. Plainsight's managed services and vision AI tools will be integrated with MarineSitu's user-friendly underwater camera and sonar software and hardware for faster, lower-cost video processing, analysis, and alerting. This partnership will deliver underwater intelligence to MarineSitu users and customers, reducing environmental risks and mitigating negative impacts across the Blue Economy.

The Blue Economy relates to "sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth," according to the World Bank. In 2018, the American Blue Economy supported 2.3 million jobs and contributed $373 billion to the US GDP. By 2030, the global Blue Economy is expected to double to $3 trillion. Key sector goals include fostering strong, strategic partnerships across industries and national borders to promote sustainable business practices across the globe.

With funding from the United States Department of Energy, MarineSitu has developed environmental monitoring systems for marine energy devices, such as tidal turbines and wave energy converters. Plainsight is working with MarineSitu to provide edge-based vision AI models with its data, training, and management platform to enhance their software with real-time video analytics.

With Plainsight, MarineSitu is poised to deliver powerful vision AI solutions to marine energy customers for continuous underwater monitoring and real-time data processing. Initial projects will use custom computer vision models to detect and classify aquatic wildlife and environmental factors that can impact tidal turbines. Future projects will explore a wide range of opportunities across evolving sea and freshwater industries including aquaculture and underwater observation.

"Our relationship with Plainsight will empower MarineSitu to rapidly accelerate and expand the deployment of our environmental monitoring tools for the emerging marine energy market, research organizations, and new players across the Blue Economy," said James Joslin, President and Principal Engineer at MarineSitu. "Humans have barely skimmed the surface when it comes to understanding marine environments and enhanced, AI-enabled monitoring capabilities promise to deepen our expertise and unlock more incredible use cases."

"Computer vision tools available to date for underwater monitoring solutions have been incapable of capturing and delivering actionable results, due in large part to data bandwidth and manual processing challenges," said Carlos Anchia, Plainsight's Co-Founder and CEO. "AI-enabled tools deployed on the edge represent the most effective method for low-latency, low-cost, monitoring and will yield especially valuable insights for underwater detection and protection of vulnerable ecosystems." Anchia added, "We couldn't be more excited to work with MarineSitu to develop solutions that will unlock a wealth of immediate, near-, and long-term opportunities to drive innovation and support sustainability for businesses in the evolving Blue Economy."

Through its Google Cloud partnership and via the Google Cloud Marketplace, Plainsight is providing MarineSitu with its platform, expertise, and deeply integrated vision AI solutions that deliver the production-grade accuracy and scale necessary to safely manage underwater machinery and protect marine populations.

Plainsight is passionate about working with enterprises to identify environmental challenges and sustainable solutions while empowering enterprises to achieve their goals and ensure process compliance. Organizations across all industries can solve their computer vision challenges, decrease time to value, and ensure repeatable success by partnering with Plainsight. To learn more, request a call today and speak to Plainsight's experts.

About Plainsight

Plainsight provides the unique combination of AI strategy, a vision AI platform, and deep learning expertise to develop, implement, and oversee transformative computer vision solutions for enterprises. Through the widest breadth of managed services and a vision AI platform for centralized processes and standardized pipelines, Plainsight makes computer vision repeatable and accountable across all enterprise vision AI initiatives. Plainsight solves problems where others have failed and empowers businesses across industries to realize the full potential of their visual data with the lowest barriers to production, fastest value generation, and monitoring for long-term success. For more information, visit plainsight.ai .

About MarineSitu

MarineSitu provides full turnkey solutions for underwater monitoring of marine energy systems, including custom hardware, data acquisition and autonomous detection software, and data management services. These systems have proven reliability through over a decade of research and development with the University of Washington's Pacific Marine Energy Center and long-term deployments in some of the harshest marine environments. Please contact info@marinesitu.com for more information.

