BlackBerry Announces First IVY Design Win as NEV Manufacturer Selects PATEO Digital Cockpit for Next-Generation All-Electric Model

Design Win Follows Successful Proof of Concept

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and PATEO, a leading Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology service and product provider in China, today announced that one of China's largest automakers, has selected a BlackBerry IVY™-powered PATEO Digital Cockpit for the automaker's next-generation, all-electric model, following the successful completion of a proof of concept (POC) project, an overview and footage of which can be viewed here.

BlackBerry IVY-powered PATEO Next Generation Smart Cockpit Product Debuts at 2023 CES (PRNewswire)

As a result of the agreement, the automaker can now rapidly deploy innovative new applications to help enhance the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers alike. Set to enter mass production in 2024, the premium BlackBerry IVY-enabled vehicle model will also incorporate Electra Vehicles, Inc.'s BlackBerry IVY-powered unique battery management solution designed to provides real-time, personalized recommendations for EV battery range management to improve EV range and alleviate drivers' 'range anxiety'.

With PATEO's vast network of partners encompassing intelligent voice, entertainment / content, vehicle health monitoring, secure payments and more, the company plans to further deploy BlackBerry IVY to Chinese automakers.

"With this first design win for IVY, PATEO is proud to further cement our already strong working relationship with BlackBerry, whose global automotive software industry expertise is second to none, said Ken YING, Founder & Chairman of PATEO. "As a leading automotive intelligent connectivity company over the past 13 years, we have made significant R&D investments in many areas including the head unit, OS, apps, cloud, AI and mapping technologies with a view to further entrenching our ability to meet the vast demand for Chinese automakers to push the envelope of software-defined vehicles and continuously deliver engaging new features and capabilities for consumers. With BlackBerry's help we're better positioned than ever before to achieve this vision and expect that this will be the first of many design wins as we look to build on our initial successes and develop deeper working relationships with automakers in China and around the world."

"We're delighted to announce the first design win for BlackBerry IVY. It's a pleasure to have one of China's largest OEMs select BlackBerry IVY as they look to double down on the success of their premium all-electric model line-up, and to continue to strengthen our relationship with PATEO who have demonstrated that they are a strong candidate to address the vast potential of the Chinese market," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO at BlackBerry. "Chinese car buyers expect automakers to offer a vehicle that delivers innovative solutions and functionalities also after it's left the dealer's lot. With BlackBerry IVY, the automaker now has a powerful platform to do just that and which will help to create additional revenue streams by enabling the development and delivery process for new in-vehicle solutions and services, ensuring their customers continuously benefit from data-driven applications and use cases that surprise and delight over the lifetime of their cloud-connected vehicles."

Announced in 2020 as part of a multi-year, global agreement, BlackBerry IVY is a scalable, cloud-connected software platform co-developed with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Automakers can use BlackBerry IVY to help create in-vehicle services that respond to and enhance driver and passenger experiences.

The expanded relationship and continued traction within the Chinese automotive industry marks another milestone between the two companies who announced earlier this year that PATEO's intelligent cockpit, PATEO CONNECT+, is powered by BlackBerry® QNX® technology and has been selected by five separate OEMs for deployment in ten individual models.

For more information on how BlackBerry IVY can help with building safe and secure data solutions for the software-defined vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/products/automotive/blackberry-ivy.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings including BlackBerry IVY will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear — to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About PATEO

Founded in 2009, PATEO CONNECT+ has now grown to be an IoV enterprise boasting an industry-leading capital structure & business scale in China and rich resources for serving auto clients.

PATEO possesses five core technologies of OS, intelligent voice, hardware, HD map and cloud platform, is mainly engaged in the R&D and manufacturing of intelligent telematics system and provision of subsequent supporting services, and commits itself to building a cross-platform system that integrates vehicle, Internet and mobile phone and centers on car life services.

