Broadridge Leverages Glue42 Capabilities to Deliver a Seamless Trading Interface

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide an integrated framework that links user interfaces across products, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced it will utilize Glue42, a software provider that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, to deliver a seamless trading experience. This move brings clients of Broadridge and Glue42 an integrated framework across products, creating a single workspace for banks and broker-dealers.

"Using Glue42's technology we are providing clients with a better and more seamless user experience, creating one interface for traders to access unique functionality from multiple Broadridge solutions," said Ray Tierney, President of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. "This new single login provides interoperability, access to the best components from multiple solutions making the trading workflow more efficient, allowing traders to focus on execution."

Glue42's desktop integration platform currently allows users to configure multi-app workflows, orchestrate UI, and incorporate data. Broadridge will utilize Glue42's underlying technology to link applications together, providing clients with a framework for linking interfaces from multiple Broadridge products, including the Ullink OMS and Tbricks. Through the partnership with Broadridge, Glue42 will broaden the number of applications working within its framework.

"We look forward to leveraging Broadridge's scale and wide-reaching client base," said James Wooster, COO Glue42. "Working with Broadridge will enable us to extend beyond our current network, improving the trader experience across the industry."

The integration is available now in the United Kingdom and launching soon in the European Union and the United States.

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platforms seamlessly and securely orchestrate UI and data and leverages open-source initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York, and Bulgaria. With over 45,000 licenses, its software is deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

