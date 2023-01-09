Needham Bank Named a 2022 Boston Globe Top Place to Work

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank was once again named a Top Place to Work by the Boston Globe.

The Globe Top Places to Work list recognizes the most progressive companies in Massachusetts based on employee research conducted by an independent, third-party research firm. Employees are asked to evaluate their companies on topics including company leadership, compensation and career development. This is the second time Needham Bank has received this honor.

"Employees are truly our biggest asset, so we've prioritized listening to their feedback and fostering a culture where they are heard, valued and compensated competitively for their work," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have extremely hardworking and dedicated employees that focus on our values—building customer relationships, supporting our communities, working as a team, embracing change, continuously learning and doing the right things—which is what sets Needham Bank apart and makes it a great place to work. I am looking forward to another year of success for the Needham Bank team in 2023!"

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

