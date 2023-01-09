Orlando Unveils 23 New Experiences to See in 2023

Orlando Unveils 23 New Experiences to See in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando, the most visited destination in the U.S. and Theme Park Capital of the World, kicks off 2023 with a wide a range of all-new experiences for visitors to enjoy.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9123451-visit-orlando-23-new-experiences-in-2023/

"Orlando is an ever-growing destination offering incredible new experiences, unique places to stay and diverse dining for travelers," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "With major new attractions opening at our theme parks, several brand-new hotels ranging from luxury to budget, and increased accessibility for travelers to arrive in Orlando, 2023 is the perfect time to visit our unbelievably real destination."

Continuous updates on what's new in Orlando can be found at VisitOrlando.com , the official visitor information source for the destination.

ATTRACTIONS

Walt Disney World Resort

Based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy, TRON Lightcycle / Run will open at Magic Kingdom Park in spring and take guests across a world without horizons in a high-stakes race in their very own Lightcycle.





Magic Kingdom Park 's updated nighttime spectacular will feature the return "Happily Ever After."





Journey of Water, inspired by Moana, opening late 2023 within World Nature at EPCOT, allows guests to explore and engage with water as it travels from the skies to the oceans and back again.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal's Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk is an escape room experience inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's blockbuster films Jurassic World and Back to the Future .





Opening this summer inside a new Minion land at Universal Studios Florida, Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast will be a game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and mischievous Minions from Illumination's blockbuster films.

SeaWorld Orlando Parks & Entertainment

Debuting spring at SeaWorld Orlando, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will be the world's first "Surf Coaster" offering immersive design elements, including a dynamic surfing launch and "wave jumping" motions.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort

LEGOLAND Florida's family-friendly treasure hunt adventure – Pirate River Quest – will take guests through the uncharted waters of the legendary Cypress Gardens to discover the secrets protecting its canals starting early 2023.

HOTELS & RESORTS

Conrad Orlando will debut with 433 rooms, 40,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a tranquil spa, numerous dining options and signature rooftop experience this fall. The hotel will be the first phase of Evermore Orlando Resort, a massive 10,000-bedroom resort complex.





Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando — Disney Springs® Area, the newest official Walt Disney Partner Hotel , will be completed in the spring with 604 guestrooms, resort-style pool, splash pad, extensive marketplace and dining, complimentary hot breakfast and evening snacks, shuttle service to all four Walt Disney World® Resort theme parks and more.





Opening in winter and located in the International Drive Resort area, Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd is a 118-room property offering amenities including rooftop pool and lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, the sophisticated Veer Kitchen & Bar restaurant and more.





Opening this fall, Aloft Lake Nona will be a six-story, 205-room music-themed property featuring a 10,000 square-foot conference center and full-service restaurant.





JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes completed several multimillion-dollar renovations with new amenities and offerings, including an expansive waterpark, refreshed rooms/suites, inspired executive family suites, and redesigned lobby lounge.





Visitors staying at Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando will experience new additions – like the upscale Altira Rooftop Pool Lounge – and reimagined guest rooms and spaces like the property's signature restaurant, The Boheme, and the Bösendorfer Lounge.





Award-winning boutique hotel The Alfond Inn at Rollins will complete renovations of 112 existing rooms/suites and add 71 luxury guestrooms and suites, meeting space and lobby café this summer. A new spa will feature seven treatment rooms and fitness area.

DINING & NIGHTLIFE

The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers , an Indiana -based table service restaurant and bakery, will open a new location at Disney's BoardWalk in Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, offering savory and sweet options and afternoon tea service in a whimsical atmosphere.





Brew Theory Marketplace , an all-new food hall coming to Apopka summer, will feature a full liquor bar, Brew Theory taproom, a beer garden and more.





Opening early 2023 in the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin , Rosa Mexicano will feature a menu showcasing a contemporary interpretation of authentic Mexican cuisine and an extensive beverage program boasting over 100 varieties of tequila and agave-based spirits.





Pointe Orlando has two new restaurant additions. KAVAS Tacos + Tequila , a concept by the owners of Tapa Toro and Taverna Opa, pays tribute to Mexico's rich culinary history, with fresh tableside experiences and recipes hand-crafted from the freshest ingredients. JoJo's ShakeBAR, offers a modern diner experience featuring incredibly Instagram-worthy desserts, milkshakes and smashburgers.





Dizzy Donuts, from Pizza Bruno's Bruno Zacchini , is slated to open by early 2023 in College Park serving hot, made-to-order donuts tossed in different toppings, as well as prepared donuts dressed in more elaborate flavors.

ARTS & CULTURE

Orlando Fringe will open " Fringe ArtSpace ," a year-round performing arts venue this January in downtown Orlando. The 9,100 square foot space will include two performing theater spaces offering a mix of performances and pop-up events.





Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will open Judson's this fall, a dynamic music room offering intimate cabaret-style seating for live performances. Judson's joins Steinmetz Hall, Walt Disney Theater and Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater as the fourth performance space in the $613 million , 9-acre venue.

TRANSPORTATION

Brightline Orlando Station, located at Orlando International Airport's Terminal C, will connect domestic and international visitors traveling between Orlando and Miami with stops in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach . Riders will enjoy touchless ticketing, premium in-station lounges, complimentary WiFi, and bars and restaurants at every Brightline station.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World® and No. 1 meeting destination in the country. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, we represent more than 1,200 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

Visit Orlando connects consumers and business groups with all facets of Orlando's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to seven of the world's top theme parks — as well as refreshing water parks, activities to connect with nature, vibrant neighborhoods, a dynamic dining scene with Michelin recognized restaurants, and a robust calendar of entertainment and sports events — Orlando is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for all travelers. Find more information at VisitOrlando.com or OrlandoMeeting.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Visit Orlando