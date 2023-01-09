TransPerfect and Its Employees Donate 4,200 Toys to Marine Toys for Tots

Annual Holiday Campaign Raises $60,000 for Children in Need

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced a donation of $60,000 worth of toys for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. This is the largest sum the company and its employees have raised for donations in the 13 years of participating in the charity drive. In total, more than $300,000 in toys have been donated to the Foundation.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation collects and distributes new toys to America's less fortunate children every Christmas to spread joy and hope, unite local communities in a common cause, and contribute to the improvement of these communities' futures.

To assist in this mission, TransPerfect employees in the US raise money every December, and the total amount is equally matched by the company. Using this grand total, employees then select and purchase gifts to donate. This year, the amount raised translated to approximately 4,200 toys for children in need.

Since TransPerfect's first campaign in 2010, the company and its employees have combined to donate over 26,000 toys to help brighten the holiday season for children across the country.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "After 30 years in business, I still find myself inspired by the generosity and selflessness of the TransPerfect team."

For more information about TransPerfect's Toys for Tots campaign or any of the company's charitable efforts, visit the company's website or email community@transperfect.com.

