AEROSOLES EXPANDS INTO KIDS FOOTWEAR

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROSOLES, the leading global footwear brand known for its superior comfort and innovative technology, today announced it is expanding into kids footwear. The brand, which was recently acquired by American Exchange Group and which celebrated its 35th anniversary in October, is continuing to establish themselves as a global lifestyle brand by expanding their offerings beyond women's footwear. The brand recently publicized that they were introducing men's and ladies flip flops, men's socks, slippers and roller skates their product assortment beginning summer 2023. The announcement of the new Aerosoles' kids footwear aligns with the brand's strategy for growth and mission to consistently deliver trend right and comfortable designs to a wide range of consumers.

Aerosoles Kids Logo (PRNewswire)

The kids collection was designed with "mommy and me" in mind, as many of the styles are 'mini-me' inspired versions from Aerosoles' successful women's line. A diverse assortment of casual and on-trend styles like mini lug sole combat boots and booties, winter boots with real shearling and sneakers will make an appearance. Dressier and more formal styles like the brand's signature ballet flats, MaryJane's and mini heels will make special occasion dressing a breeze. The first collection is scheduled to launch in January 2023 and will be available on Aerosoles.com with major department and specialty stores to follow. Available sizes range from toddler size 11 to kids size 4 and retail prices from $49 – $79.

"Expanding into kids footwear is very exciting for us as we are completely focused on establishing ourselves as the leading global lifestyle brand. We are committed to rolling out new and superior products that appeal to a wide and diversified audience so that consumers of all ages and genders can experience the comfort and style that the brand is known for. This is just the first of many new announcements that we will be making in the coming months" says Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

About Aerosoles

Aerosoles is a leading global footwear company delivering high quality products with both fashion and performance to customers in over 40 countries around the world.

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for our proprietary brands, custom private label brands and exclusive licensed brands, including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

Aerosoles Kids (PRNewswire)

Aerosoles Kids - Mini Alaska Black Suede (PRNewswire)

Aerosoles Kids - Sky Black Patent (PRNewswire)

Aerosoles Kids - Marta Black Patent (PRNewswire)

Aerosoles Kids - Mia Soft Gold (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/American Exchange Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Exchange Group