BADGEPASS ONE INTEGRATION LAUNCHES CLOUD-BASED ACCESS CONTROL WITH SCHLAGE INTELLIGENT ELECTRONIC LOCKS & READERS

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allegion US , a leading provider of security products and solutions, announced its Schlage intelligent hardware integration with the BadgePass ONE platform. With this integration, BadgePass is the first to offer a subscription software package that includes all hardware and software needed to issue secure ID badges and manage door access privileges within a facility. It is also one of the first Reader Controller model integrations for Allegion, offering customers efficient, cost-effective access control implementations.

"As access control moves to the cloud, the teams wanted to make it more cost-effective for customers," said Jeff Koziol, business development manager – PACS partners at Allegion. "The Schlage NDEB and LEB intelligent wireless locks are easy to install and seamlessly communicate with the software via Wi-Fi. The Reader Controller devices round out the solution by enabling real-time updates and offering an option for doors where wireless locks are not a fit. Through this system, customers can now provision a reader device and assign access privileges to cardholders in just minutes, while greatly reducing implementation costs."

Paired with NDEB, LEB and RC hardware, key features of the BadgePass ONE platform include:

BadgePass Hosted solution: Easy to deploy access control hardware options

Mobile access: Software to manage cardholder privileges and print badges is available in the iOS App store and Windows store

BadgePass flexible subscription model

"We chose to partner with Allegion because their hardware options help reduce common barriers to installation, including complex and costly wiring," said Derek Gibbs, EVP of Product Development at BadgePass. "We started with credential issuance, giving customers the ability to enroll cardholder data and print ID badges right from their phone. We're excited to be at the forefront and now embed access control capabilities to the system. ID badging and secure door access go hand-in-hand, and customers today demand a more comprehensive, integrated experience from their cards."

As more facilities implement wireless access control, Allegion and BadgePass are proud to make available this complete solution, building upon a long-standing relationship. Allegion has supported successful integrations in two other BadgePass product lines: BadgePass Access Manager and TotalCard. The new cloud access control integration is now available for download in the following app stores: Windows Store and iOS Store.

For more information, visit https://badgepass.com/products-and-solutions/badgepass-one-access-control/.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About BadgePass

BadgePass was created to break barriers in the identification industry. We design and develop ground-breaking technology solutions that solve customer problems, while also creating a home for talented and passionate individuals to build a career, contribute, and grow. BadgePass has been developing software for more than twenty (20) years. Product offerings include photo ID badging, electronic door access, visitor management, and more. Our latest solution, BadgePass ONE, was designed to be the most flexible product on the market and makes secure ID solutions easier to use, implement, and purchase than ever before. To learn more visit www.badgepass.com.

