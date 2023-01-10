FDA Roundup: January 10, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

In-Vitro Diagnostics, combination products, CBER-led devices, and FDA dual 510(k)/CLIA Waiver applications are not included within the scope of this pilot.

The feasibility of using eSTAR will be determined by the outcome of a pilot with nine participants using the non-In Vitro Diagnostic eSTAR, which follows the structure of the IMDRF Non-In Vitro Diagnostic Device Market Authorization Table of Contents (nIVD MA ToC). Additional details, including how to Request to Participate, are described on FDA's webpage.





Today, the FDA's "The Real Cost" Youth Cigarette Prevention Campaign announced two new ads and, for the first time, will focus on the negative mental health effects of cigarette smoking and withdrawal in an ad. One ad – "Auctioneer" – highlights the fact that cigarette withdrawal can lead to anxiety, and the other ad – "Said Every Smoker Ever" – highlights the fact that 3 out of 4 teens will smoke into adulthood.

web page on enforcement discretion to manufacturers to indicate the 11 companies that have expressed interest in taking these steps. To increase the diversity of and support a stable supply of infant formula in the U.S., the FDA is providing a pathway for manufacturers of certain infant formula products to continue marketing their products while they work toward meeting all applicable FDA requirements.



On Monday, the FDA announced that it sent letters of acknowledgement to all manufacturers of infant formula that previously received letters of enforcement discretion for specific infant formula products and have expressed interest in taking steps to remain on the U.S. market. The agency has updated itsto indicate the 11 companies that have expressed interest in taking these steps. To increase the diversity of and support a stable supply of infant formula in the U.S., the FDA is providing a pathway for manufacturers of certain infant formula products to continue marketing their products while they work toward meeting all applicable FDA requirements.





On Monday, the FDA licensed (approved) Adacel (Tetanus Toxoid, Reduced Diphtheria Toxoid and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine, Adsorbed [Tdap]) for immunization during the third trimester of pregnancy to prevent pertussis in infants younger than two months of age. Additional information is available on the agency's web site

