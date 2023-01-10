Hexaware Welcomes Sanjay Salunkhe to Lead New 'Digital and Software' Unit

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware is actively realigning its service lines to enhance its offerings and serve customers better. A monumental step in this regard is the creation of a Digital and Software services unit that will combine all digital core transformation, custom product & application development, and platform-based development services into a single unit. This unit will include 'Mobiquity' an end-to-end digital consultancy acquired by Hexaware in 2019, to address every dimension of a digital business from marketing to IT, providing strategy, experience design, product engineering and cloud native development. This new unit will be an important part of Hexaware's strategy going into 2023.

To lead this new unit, Hexaware has onboarded Sanjay Salunkhe as President of Digital and Software. Before joining Hexaware, Sanjay served as the Managing Director for D&SE and CEO of Capgemini's global business line for Digital Engineering and Manufacturing Services. Over the course of his more than 25 years as an IT leader, he has established and scaled business units that deliver significant top and bottom-line results to accelerate impact in the digital, software, and hi-tech engineering industries.

Sanjay is a strong advocate of adopting highly collaborative working partnerships with customers, which will mesh well with Hexaware's focus on customer service excellence. In past endeavors, his vision has helped customers succeed with the digital transformation of value chains and enabled the building of successful products and services for an increasingly connected world.

R Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware Technologies said, "We welcome Sanjay and wish him the best in his new role here at Hexaware. We believe that he will be instrumental in manifesting our go-to-market strategy of building great products and will contribute to strengthening our digital and software capabilities."

