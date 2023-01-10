iCreditWorks Welcomes dntl bar to Its Expanding Community of Dental Providers Offering "Point of Sale" Financing* to Patients

iCreditWorks and dntl bar share a mission to reinvent the patient experience offered in today's dental practice. By removing friction, improving the patient experience, and promoting responsible financing, dntl bar and iCreditWorks will enable more patients to say 'Yes' to treatment.

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, a fast-growing FinTech platform, today announced that dntl bar has joined its expanding community of dental providers. Founded by several of New York City's finest clinicians and featuring a full suite of dental services, dntl bar is committed to providing a best-in-class patient experience, which now includes offering each patient flexible financing through the iCreditWorks Platform.

"A patient's systemic health begins with their oral healthcare," says Roshan Parikh, DDS, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of dntl bar. "When patients delay treatment, they jeopardize their overall health. Partnering with iCreditWorks will enable dntl bar to present affordable financing so patients can say 'Yes' to the care they need when they need it."

With the introduction of its first-in-market native mobile App, iCreditWorks expands a patient's access to flexible financing anytime, anywhere. Checking loan options takes only seconds via the iCreditWorks mobile App, and the application experience is simple, seamless, and secure—all from the privacy of the patient's mobile device.

"Providing patients with an exceptional experience is a shared goal of dntl bar and iCreditWorks," says Scott Young, Chief Executive Officer of iCreditWorks. "The #1 reason patients defer, stage, or even abandon treatment is affordability; by offering responsible financing through the iCreditWorks Platform, we make it possible for more patients to get the treatment they deserve."

Responsible, transparent, and affordable care are shared pillars between the organizations—iCreditWorks and dntl bar are committed to changing dentistry by offering each patient the best experience and outcome possible.

*All loans issued by WebBank.

About dntl bar

Founded in 2019, dntl bar is a fast-growing New York City-based DSO that offers patients a comfortable, convenient, and tech-enabled dental experience while emphasizing hospitality and high-quality care. Dntl bar currently has five practices across Manhattan open seven days a week. Featuring some of the city's finest clinicians, the dntl bar team provides customers with a full suite of dental services, including teeth cleanings, clear aligners, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, root canals, AI-enhanced scans, emergency treatment, and more. With most insurances accepted, transparent pricing, and a fun, patient-first approach, dntl bar strives to provide convenience and high-quality dental care in a luxurious, contemporary setting.

About iCreditWorks

iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience that provides access to a broad suite of "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing products, empowering consumers to take control of their financing. The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.icreditworks.com.

iCreditWorks Inc.

Rich Groves

SVP – Professional Affairs

(201) 450-4268

rich.groves@icreditworks.com

