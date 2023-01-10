Jarrett Companies Announces Select Access to International Division

Preferred Clientele are now able to Participate in Jarrett's Top Tier International Offering

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett Companies , a leading worldwide provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, has announced the availability of its international shipping option for select clientele. Previously, this capability was limited to specific use-cases within Jarrett, but given the internal success of the program, and the demand from their clients for access, this solution is now being offered to preferred clientele.

For more than twenty years, Jarrett's operations team has managed international shipments through a premium carrier network using their proactive technology platform (jShip). In 2017, Jarrett moved 99% of their operations from paper to digital and transformed the industry with adoption of artificial intelligence applications. The platform and operations teams were further enhanced by focusing on communication, visibility, and responsiveness to seamlessly flow international shipments through their partner network. The result was an offering that delivered the capabilities required by Fortune 500 shippers, but was accessible by anyone in the market, small, mid-sized, and large shippers alike.

"Two decades ago, we managed international shipments on an as needed basis," said Mike Jarrett, President & CEO of Jarrett. "Fast forward to today and you'll find that international shipping is tightly integrated with our premium offering. Clients can expect the same level of visibility, great service, fast shipments, and proactive response with their international shipments as they do with their domestic transportation."

