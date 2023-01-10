Laks Prabhala Joins Alpha Omega as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration announced today that Laks Prabhala has joined the organization as their first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Vice President for Cybersecurity.

Laks has been a leader in the cybersecurity community for both the federal government and private industry for over 25 years. He is a passionate advocate for proactive cybersecurity and zero-trust engineering, diversity and inclusion, and workforce development within cybersecurity. His scope and experience encompass computer engineering, IT infrastructure, oversight, compliance, and all aspects of cybersecurity and executive management.

"As a CISO for federal agencies and industry, we need to factor mission protection and solutions into every aspect of our work, drive compliance solutions and build the next generations of cybersecurity teams," Laks said. "My role as CISO for Alpha Omega will be to proactively bulletproof our federal customers and departments from threats, ensure strategic growth and agility, and leverage AI/ML and emerging technologies to safeguard our nation, global security, and way of life."

"Laks Prabhala is Alpha Omega's first CISO, who brings tremendous proven expertise and a servant leader mentality that is in lock-step with our mission to provide value and innovative solutions to our federal customers," said Alpha Omega Chief Technology Officer Mahe Rangareddy. "As Alpha Omega continues to grow, so do our responsibilities to meet Executive Order priorities and the evolving demands of our federal customers."

Most recently, Laks served as Accenture Federal's Security Account Lead for CISO & Zero Trust Advisory Services and other cybersecurity leadership roles including a seven-year term as Director and CISO for the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs (DOJ OJP).Consulting to the federal government as CISO for one of the largest data collections to date, Laks managed program elements and infrastructure for over 350,000 users across over 250 regional offices, ensuring compliance, advance security operations, dark web hunting and an array of cybersecurity functions, systems, and protocols to protect US assets and missions. Among his many accomplishments, Laks was honored with the Assistant Attorney General Award in 2010, the DOJ Leadership Excellence and Achievement Program Graduate/Fellow in 2011 and named to the SANS Institute's "People Who Made a Difference in Security in 2014" for driving DOJ OJP's Next Generation Security implementation and Secure Cloud initiative.

Laks received his Bachelor of Technology degree at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, a Master of Science in Computer Science from Drexel University and a Senior Executive Fellow at Harvard University's Kennedy School.

Laks' focus on advancing workforce development is demonstrated through mentorship projects to advance the next generation of cyber professionals. He volunteers for educational institutions and partnerships including Chairman of the Advisory Committee for Gifted Education in Loudoun County Public Schools; Board Member of the Advisory Board for the College of Engineering at Tuskegee University; Member of the College of Security Studies Advisory Council at Colorado Technical University; and Board Member on the Cyber Board of Advisors for Liberty University.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA INTEGRATION: Alpha Omega's mission is to make the US Government the best in the world. We achieve that via advanced capabilities in the areas of Design & Product Management, DevSecOps & Cloud Engineering, Intelligent Automation, and Cybersecurity. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com.

