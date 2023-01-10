RB&W MANUFACTURING DELIVER QUOTES QUICKLY AND EFFICIENTLY USING THEIR ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING APIs, CRM INTEGRATION, AND THE GR8T QUOTE EXPRESS BRIDGE APPLICATION

RB&W MANUFACTURING DELIVER QUOTES QUICKLY AND EFFICIENTLY USING THEIR ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING APIs, CRM INTEGRATION, AND THE GR8T QUOTE EXPRESS BRIDGE APPLICATION

The solution provides RB&W Manufacturing with an integrated quoting system with the ability to pull customer data and process routing from their ERP, CRM, and IHS data forecasting integration, and customized workflows to streamline and automate their quoting processes.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GR Technology, Inc. (GRT) and RB&W Manufacturing today announced the launch of the GR8T Quote Express App with CRM Integration, a user-friendly and fully integrated Sales Quoting system that integrates with their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and CRM through APIs.

The GR8T Quote Express App enables manufacturers such as RB&W Manufacturing with a central repository to manage and automate quoting documents, communications, and processes more efficiently. The solution eliminates quoting on spreadsheets and disparate systems and incorporates customized solutions to support RB&W's quoting workflows including a Self-Piercing and Clinch (SPAC) form, Feasibility/Tooling form, Overseas Price Sheet, and Transfer Pricing form.

"GR8T Quote Express App has allowed us to more efficiently manage and automate our quoting processes with a 360 view of our business opportunities — increasing accuracy of our estimates and streamlining our communication processes for full visibility to workflows and quote logs," said Don Bowersox, Sales Administration Manager at RB&W Manufacturing.

"The implementation of GR8T Quote Express App has enabled our business with a single source of truth — fully integrated with our CRM — for data visualization, reporting, and invaluable insights to seamlessly manage current and future growth opportunities, "said Tricia Combe, Chief Sales Officer at RB&W Manufacturing.

"With GR8T Quote Express, we are thrilled to deliver a bridge application connecting ERP and CRM systems for RB&W to manage the Opportunity to Award processes efficiently including win/loss" said Balasubramani Ganesh, Chief Executive Officer at GR Technology, Inc.

To learn more, visit the GR8T Platform webpage.

About GR Technology, Inc.

GR Technology, Inc. dba DKM Inc., based in Los Angeles with locations in Pittsburgh (PA), Florida, and Bangalore (India), is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) services for mid-sized manufacturers worldwide. Learn more at www.grtechnologyinc.com.

About RB&W Manufacturing

RB&W Manufacturing LLC is one of the largest producers of cold-formed and manufactured fastener parts in the U.S. Today, RB&W Manufacturing's products are found on millions of cars and trucks in hundreds of critical applications — servicing the automotive and automotive aftermarket industries. Learn more at www.rbwmfg.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Chen

(213) 688-1010

jchen@grtechnologyinc.com

