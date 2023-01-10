TruConnect Named One of Mogul's Top 100 Companies with Inclusive Benefits

Premium, Low-cost Wireless Service Provider Recognized for Diversity Hiring and Advancement, Inclusive Benefits, and Progressive Workplace Resources

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruConnect, the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S. and the fourth largest Eligible Telecommunications Carrier (ETC), today announced it was selected for Mogul's Top 100 Companies with Inclusive Benefits in 2022. TruConnect was applauded for its 90% company contribution toward employee benefits, mental health offerings, and other practices designed to support workplace diversity and inclusion.

"We are honored to be recognized by Mogul alongside other leading companies that share TruConnect's commitment to create and sustain a workplace culture where all employees are welcome, valued and rewarded," said Doug Lodder, president of TruConnect. "Our talented and hardworking associates are integral to our mission of closing the digital divide by ensuring all Americans have access to vital resources while staying connected to their loved ones."

Mogul's Top 100 Companies celebrates companies that invest in their diverse talent. TruConnect made enormous strides this past year implementing best practices, investing in resources and tools to hire diverse talent, and placing diverse leaders across the organization. Selected companies do more than just run their business, they are taking the extra step to give their employees meaningful benefits and have extraordinary diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) initiatives designed to curate a healthy life and work environment.

"Equity is the driving force behind our business – we strive every day to advance digital equity and connect consumers to what matters most to them. The rich diversity of our employees contributes immeasurably to our success, so helping to secure their physical and mental health by offsetting the bulk of the cost associated with insurance as well as access to counseling makes perfect sense," added Lodder.

TruConnect is expanding the availability of wireless service plans and low-cost devices through Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to all eligible Americans. Those who participate in SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, and Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit Fund qualify.

For more information about TruConnect, visit www.truconnect.com.

About TruConnect

TruConnect is the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S., expanding availability of wireless and internet service plans and low-cost devices through Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to all eligible Americans. TruConnect is mission-driven, transforming how people connect to the world and helping more Americans gain access to critical resources while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for voice, text, and data, and easy-to-use devices like handsets, tablets, computers and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital divide and connecting millions of Americans who have otherwise been overlooked and underserved by traditional providers.

