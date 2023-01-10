Venterra Realty Appoints Nicolai Salcedo as Chief Technology and Digital Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently announced the appointment of Nicolai Salcedo as Chief Technology and Digital Officer, who will be responsible for shaping, guiding, and executing Venterra's technology strategy.

Nicolai will be instrumental in shaping the company's technology direction, practical applications, and direct impact on Venterra residents and stakeholders.

During his career, Nicolai has managed large international teams and budgets. His career has spanned multiple countries and organizations, from Procter & Gamble in Latin America and Canada, Aimia (formerly Aeroplan), brief stints in a start-up, Mattamy Homes, and most recently, Walmart Canada as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology, and Data Officer where he led the retailer's digital transformation, driving delivery of new technology across the business from stores and pharmacies, supply chain operations, online, and throughout all enterprise departments.

A native of Bogota, Colombia, Nicolai holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidad de Los Andes, a finance certificate from Schulich School of Business, and has been a board member for the Project Management Institute (PMI) Toronto and CIO Canada Association, among others. Nicolai currently resides in Toronto.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicolai to our leadership team at Venterra," said Andrew Stewart, Chairman and Co-founder of Venterra Realty. "We are looking forward to seeing his broad skill set applied to maximum effectiveness of our technology strategy; Allowing Venterra to continue to provide market-leading, secure solutions and resident living experiences."

"As we continue to move to a world in which the effective gathering, storing, administering, and mining of information becomes ever more important, Nicolai's experience with large-scale data organizations will prove invaluable," added John Foresi, CEO and Co-founder of Venterra Realty.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 75 communities and more than 22,000 apartment units across 17 US cities that provide housing to over 39,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $8.7 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $4.7 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Contact: Allie Foard, Communications Manager & Brand Specialist; Venterramedia@venterraliving.com

