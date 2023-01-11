Domino Data Lab Lauded Nationally and Locally by Built In's Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

San Francisco-based Enterprise MLOps leader earns four of Built In's Best Places to Work awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, is pleased to announce that Built In has honored Domino by naming it a winner of several of Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work awards. This marks two consecutive years in which Built In has recognized Domino; in 2021, Domino received three Built In's Best Places to Work regional awards in the San Francisco Bay area.

For 2023, Domino has earned a place on four of Built In's lists, including two national awards:

U.S. Best Places to Work

U.S. Best Midsize Places to Work

San Francisco Best Places to Work

San Francisco Best Midsize Places to Work

The annual awards program considers companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. In the spirit of the machine learning operations (MLOps) that Domino supports, Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"We are grateful for this recognition of our world-class team and the work they do to support our customers' breakthrough data science innovations," said Nick Elprin, co-founder and CEO of Domino Data Lab. "We strive to cultivate a supportive environment where our employees are proud to invest their time and energy into our clients' advancements in healthcare, transportation and economic stability for entire populations."

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

Domino prioritizes building a company culture that is diverse, inclusive and supportive of all team members, allowing each to thrive in a challenging and rewarding environment. Domino understands that such a continuing and active commitment is foundational to its prosperity as a company.

ABOUT DOMINO DATA LAB

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100. Domino accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. With Domino, enterprises worldwide can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, build better cars, and much more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Coatue Management, Great Hill Partners, Highland Capital, Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.dominodatalab.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

