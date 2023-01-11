Global E-Commerce and Marketing Industry Veteran Vickie Bond Mrva Appointed to Bloomreach Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has appointed Vickie Bond Mrva to its Board of Directors. With deep expertise in e-commerce and marketing, Vickie is a customer-centric leader who brings more than 20 years of experience driving growth for world class companies and emerging brands.

"I'm pleased to join the Bloomreach Board of Directors. Having spent my entire career in e-commerce and marketing, I understand just how valuable Bloomreach is to scaling businesses — particularly now, as they look to drive sustainable, profitable growth from their digital channels," said Vickie Bond Mrva. "I look forward to supporting the Bloomreach executive team as they build upon existing momentum and help even more businesses navigate this pivotal moment in commerce."

As a strategic business leader, Vickie has built and scaled e-commerce businesses and digital channels at companies including Apple, Walmart, and Lululemon. In her executive operating roles she built global teams and launched new products and regions, while establishing strong, beloved brands along the way. Vickie also served as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Willow Innovations, Inc., where she led all business functions from launch to established category leadership. Currently, Vickie serves as a board director at Brixton, a California-based direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand.

"Vickie is an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "Her tremendous expertise in both e-commerce and marketing, as well as her ability to cultivate customer-centric brands, will help us continue to innovate with the customer at the forefront. We're thrilled to have her guidance as we embark on a path of continued growth in 2023 and beyond."

"Vickie has led marketing for some of the most valuable consumer brands in the world, including Apple and Lululemon. Her perspective as a CMO will be invaluable to the Bloomreach Board and management team as we continue to work with the leading e-commerce companies around the world," said Ajay Agarwal, Bloomreach board member and Partner at Bain Capital Ventures.

