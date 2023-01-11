KETCHUM APPOINTS CONOR NASH AS GLOBAL CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum has announced the appointment of Conor Nash as Global Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Within his new role, Nash will be responsible for driving growth for the firm, both operationally and financially.

Nash joins the consultancy from WPP where he held a variety of commercial, operational and financial leadership roles at the holding company level and at agencies such as Ogilvy and Grey. He most recently served as Ogilvy's Chief Operating Officer in North America and spent the past few years focused on developing innovative commercial and operational solutions for some of WPP and Ogilvy's largest and most complex clients. Previously, he qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Ernst & Young in Ireland before relocating to New York. He holds more than 20 years of financial and operational experience supporting brands such as IBM, Verizon, Mondelez, SC Johnson and Audi.

"While Conor's stellar background and deep professional experience will have a profound impact on Ketchum and our overall business strategy, more importantly, we are confident his generous spirit will complement what's already at work here at Ketchum," said Doyle. "His strong values, client-centric approach to the work and global sensibility will help fuel our continued growth and value to our clients and colleagues alike."

Nash will focus on facilitating the next stage of Ketchum's growth and will support the firm's overall efforts to deliver on client excellence.

"It's incredible to join an organization that celebrates innovation and delivers exceptional client experiences time and time again," said Nash. "Working in partnership with Omnicom Public Relations Group, I'm thrilled with the opportunity to play a role in driving progress for the consultancy as well as join a team that truly delivers work that matters."

Nash will report directly to Doyle and will join the Ketchum Executive Team immediately.

About Ketchum

The winner of 136 Cannes Lions, Ketchum is one of the most creatively awarded firms in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com .

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

