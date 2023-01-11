Strengthened Ericsson Private Network portfolio leads the market in solution choice

New Cradlepoint NetCloud Private Networks solution - tailored to the needs of dynamic enterprise IT environments - added to Ericsson Private Networks offerings as a complement to Ericsson Private 5G.

Solution addition strengthens Ericsson's leadership position in offering the broadest private network portfolio for enterprises and industries of all sizes and sectors

Portfolio enhancement is a proof point of the successful integration of Cradlepoint into Ericsson

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A broad range of enterprises and industries are set to benefit from a significant expansion in the Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Private Network portfolio with the addition of a new IT-focused offering from the Ericsson subsidiary, Cradlepoint.

Called NetCloud Private Networks, the software-defined solution is a complete subscription-based offering with an initial focus on traditionally lean IT-oriented enterprises, including the logistics, light manufacturing, government, large retail, healthcare and hospitality sectors.

NetCloud Private Networks is available from January 11, 2023, initially targeting the United States' market via CBRS spectrum.

The addition of NetCloud Private Networks means that Ericsson has the most comprehensive Private Network portfolio in the industry as enterprises and industries worldwide embrace digitalization and the fourth industrial revolution.

Will Townsend, a Senior Analyst for Carrier and Enterprise Networking at technology analyst company Moor Insights, says: "Whether you're a company deploying a private cellular network or a communications service provider reselling a private network solution, having a vendor that can address a broad set of use cases is paramount. Ericsson is focused on creating a broad portfolio of private network solutions that address the diverse needs of IT and OT buyers - addressing simple to more complex environments."

George Mulhern, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson, and CEO of Cradlepoint, says: "This new launch from Cradlepoint, and its addition to the Ericsson Private Networks portfolio, is another milestone in the successful integration of Cradlepoint into Ericsson. Ericsson has strengthened its leadership position in offering private cellular network solutions that address multiple use cases in enterprises of any size, and across many industries. Customers will benefit from our breadth of capabilities as they pursue wireless-driven digitalization and next-generation connectivity innovation."

He adds: "NetCloud Private Networks is specifically focused on the unique requirements of IT organizations looking for a software-defined solution that leverages their network investments, brings enterprise-class security, enables plug-n-play deployments, and is simple to manage."

With the addition of NetCloud Private Networks, the Ericsson Private Network portfolio now consists of:

Cradlepoint NetCloud Private Networks: Available through select Cradlepoint channel partners, the solution includes everything needed to build and operate a private cellular network. It includes simplified and cloud-native operations via NetCloud Manager, scalability, plug-and-play deployment, and zero-trust access. For further details, read the Cradlepoint Announces NetCloud Private Networks - Offering Private Cellular Performance and Enterprise IT Simplicity

Available through select Cradlepoint channel partners, the solution includes everything needed to build and operate a private cellular network. It includes simplified and cloud-native operations via NetCloud Manager, scalability, plug-and-play deployment, and zero-trust access. For further details, read the related press release

Ericsson Private 5G: Available since 2021, through Available since 2021, through Ericsson channels, with deployments across several industrial sectors including manufacturing, ports, mining, energy, airports, oil and gas, Ericsson Private 5G is a next-generation private cellular 4G and 5G networking solution tailored to drive Industry 4.0 and business transformation for enterprise and industrial companies.

Cradlepoint Private Network Endpoints: Cradlepoint provides a comprehensive selection of private network-compatible cellular endpoints that allow enterprises to connect devices to any 4G or 5G network, including Ericsson Private Network solutions.

Ecosystem Partners: Ericsson and Cradlepoint have a dynamic ecosystem with easy-to-integrate solutions that facilitate digitalization, such as devices to connect and automate operations, sensors for data capture and analytics, and smart tools to augment the workforce to become more productive - purpose-built for industry verticals.

International Data Corporation (IDC) research forecasts the worldwide private LTE/5G market to top USD 8.3 billion in revenue in 2026 - with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7 percent across 2022-2026.

Such predicted growth will be driven by innovation shifts across enterprises and industries. Private mobile network solutions enable companies to easily enhance existing applications and introduce new augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR)-enhanced, security-dependent, and low latency applications.

