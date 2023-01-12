ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "HAVE YOU EVER BEEN CHEATED ON?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey asking adults about their sexual habits. This month's question asked respondents if, to their knowledge, they have you ever been cheated on. And their answers may surprise you!

While 23% of the respondents said they had been cheated on by a significant other, those numbers are quite a bit smaller than the 28% who reported they had been cheated on in the same survey 10 years ago.

Just over 57% of those surveyed this year said they had never been cheated on (compared to 60% in 2012), and 11% in both surveys said they didn't know if they had ever been cheated on.

"Infidelity can be devastating to a relationship," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "While people can make all kinds of excuses for their behavior, at its core, cheating is the ultimate betrayal. I'm pleased to see the numbers appear to be going down for cheating, and I'm hopeful that people are recognizing the impact these actions have not just on the relationship but on a partner."

Chad Davis, Marketing Director for Adam & Eve, adds, "Adam & Eve offers a wide variety of products that enhance the sex lives of couples at all stages of relationships."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

