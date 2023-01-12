CHICKEN SALAD CHICK GIVING AWAY FREE SCOOP OF CHICKEN SALAD TO ALL GUESTS ON JAN. 19

- Chick restaurants nationwide celebrate annual Guest Appreciation Day and company's 15th birthday-

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the best day of the year for chicken salad fans, and it's back on Thursday, Jan. 19. Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day by giving away a free scoop of the brand's original and best-selling flavor, Classic Carol, to all guests at all locations across the country. Guest Appreciation Day is held every January to mark the company's birthday and to thank guests for their unwavering loyalty and support. This year marks 15 years in business for the Chick.

"The entire Chicken Salad Chick family looks forward to this annual day as an opportunity to treat our guests to a little something extra," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Our unique brand has continued growing into new cities and neighborhoods over the past 15 years, and we have loved meeting and serving Chick fans old and new. They are the reason we keep getting to spread the joy and comfort of our made-from-scratch chicken salad. We thank them for supporting us in their communities."

The free scoop of Classic Carol will be available all day Jan. 19 in every Chicken Salad Chick restaurant through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through DoorDash and UberEats will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.

