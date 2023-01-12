City Wide Facility Solutions Lands on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® List for 13th Time

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, City Wide Facility Solutions ranks #136 on the list, a 55-spot increase from 2022, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

"I'm proud of what our team has done in the past year, as we have had exponential growth to celebrate. Not only did we once again beat systemwide revenue goals, but we also had our most openings to date," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Franchise and City Wide Facility Solutions. "What a way to kick off 2023 by being named to this prestigious list for the 13th year in a row – it is an honor every time. We look forward to the accomplishments in the year ahead."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. City Wide Facility Solutions' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Building owners and property managers appreciate City Wide for its vast resources, expertise, vendor selection and account management, all which relieve clients the typical stress associated with facility maintenance.

Entrepreneurially spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have the ability to invest between $240,650 and $411,600, which includes working capital and a typical franchise fee of $70,000. Ideal franchise candidates have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience.

To view City Wide Facility Solutions in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 17th.

For more information about available franchise opportunities, visit www.citywidefranchise.com/.

City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com . For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com .

