Neuroglee Expands Executive Team with Experts in Real-World Neurocognitive Patient Care, Leadership, Research, and Data Science

Leaders to leverage vast expertise to grow customer base, innovate new solutions and support clinicians

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuroglee, a provider of personalized, evidence-based digital therapeutics and virtual care solutions to treat and manage patients with neurologic conditions, announced today that it has expanded the depth and real-world experience of its executive team with the addition of three leaders in their respective fields. Neuroglee's new chief medical officer (CMO), chief technology officer (CTO), and senior vice president of Clinical Strategy and Operations offer neurocognitive patient care and research expertise and have achieved digital health and data science-driven success throughout their careers.

Sheela Myers, MD, MS, CPE, is Neuroglee's new CMO. As an experienced neurologist and physician executive, Dr. Myers will enable physicians managing patients with neurologic conditions to maximize the value of Neuroglee's offerings, which include both digital health and remote virtual clinic support from Neuroglee's own multidisciplinary neurocognitive care team. Dr. Myers will guide, educate and support primarily external physicians and other clinicians who have prescribed patients the Neuroglee Connect platform, as well as consult internal clinicians on patient care and quality improvement.

The opportunity to lead the industry in a new care delivery model that combines advanced data science, remote patient monitoring and virtual care to slow the progression of highly complex conditions motivated Dr. Myers to join the Neuroglee management team.

"Neuroglee is the first time I have observed a clear connection between a nonpharmacologic intervention for patients with neurocognitive impairment and an adaptive care model that can slow the decline in disease and give patients hope for improvement," Dr. Myers said. "This is unique in an environment where there has been insufficient access to neurology specialists and a glaring lack of effective treatments for well over 20 years. It is inspiring to see an intervention that can stabilize and prevent disease progression while also supporting patients and care partners in understanding their disease and working together on prevention."

Before joining Neuroglee, Dr. Myers was vice president and CMO at Atrium Health Pineville, a 307-bed advanced tertiary hospital in Charlotte, N.C., and was the regional medical director for Atrium Neuroscience Institute – Neurology. Prior to Atrium, Dr. Myers was a neurologist with Inova Health System. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and bioethics at the University of Virginia and a master's degree in physiology and biophysics from Georgetown University. After receiving her medical degree from Georgetown, Dr. Myers completed her residency in neurology at Emory University and Georgetown, as well as a fellowship in clinical neurophysiology.

Ramesh Natarajan is Neuroglee's CTO. Natarajan, who has more than 20 years of IT product development and cybersecurity experience, will be responsible for ensuring the performance, reliability, ease of use, security and data privacy of the front end and back end of the Neuroglee Connect digital health platform. On the front end, Natarajan will ensure the user interface is intuitive and engaging to enable a seamless experience for patients and caregivers throughout the multiple therapeutic, diagnostic and educational components of the solution. Natarajan will also drive the continued improvement of Neuroglee Connect's back-end components, including the collection of streaming data from patients' digital therapies, wearables, assessments and other inputs that are fed into a machine-learning (ML)-powered and automated adaptive learning process that supports clinicians in creating the most effective and personalized care plans that also identify interventional opportunities.

Natarajan's development and leadership background is ideally suited to guide the continued improvement of Neuroglee Connect's artificial intelligence (AI) and ML capabilities. Most recently, as vice president of engineering at cybersecurity firm CyGlass, Natarajan created a solution that identifies, detects and responds to threats on networks using an AI and ML engine in the cloud without the need for clients to update software or hardware.

"What attracted me to Neuroglee was how the solution could make such a significant impact on a large and complex health problem that only continues to grow as the last of the Baby Boomer generation reaches age 65 in 2030," Natarajan said. "With no established standard of care, it is up to companies like Neuroglee to offer digital therapies that can, with clinician direction and oversight, help slow the progression of neurodegenerative conditions. Building a digital health platform with the right data management and user design elements that help fulfill our mission will be a tremendously rewarding responsibility."

Natarajan completed his undergraduate studies in computer science and engineering at the National Institute of Technology in Trichy, India. He then went on to earn a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Pia Banerjee, PhD, is Neuroglee's senior vice president of Clinical Strategy and Operations. As a clinician executive, she will design and oversee Neuroglee's clinical care pathway, including creating the patient journey to achieve clinical outcomes as well as optimizing the experience for patients and care partners across the digital therapeutic and virtual clinic solutions. Dr. Banerjee will also lead the reimbursement scaling strategy and scientific approaches so that Neuroglee delivers maximum value to health systems, patients and payers.

Before Neuroglee, Dr. Banerjee was the director of Neuropsychology Research Operations at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, where she led a cross-functional team across program development, operations and patient care for nationwide, longitudinal cognitive health studies of cancer survivors across all ages, including older adults. Dr. Banerjee also launched and scaled telehealth and digital health initiatives across the hospital.

"In researching the mechanisms and trajectories of neurologic conditions, I have seen first-hand how therapeutic options are often limited for patients when cognitive difficulties are first detected," Dr. Banerjee said. "Neuroglee offers options to patients who are experiencing cognitive difficulties at the earliest stages to improve the trajectory of cognitive function, promote emotional and physical health and enhance quality of life. Neuroglee Connect is a personalized approach for managing neurologic conditions and comorbidities that is shown to be very effective and deliver the greatest benefit to patients and care partners."

Dr. Banerjee earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a master's degree and PhD in psychology from Washington University in St. Louis. She completed her internship and fellowship in clinical neuropsychology at UCLA, specializing in neurological conditions.

"To be able to attract such deeply experienced leaders as Sheela, Ramesh and Pia is an amazing advantage for Neuroglee as we enter the next stage of growth serving a market with significant care gaps for patients with neurodegenerative and other neurologic conditions," said company founder and CEO Aniket Singh Rajput. "Their decades of knowledge and expertise combined with a passionate commitment to improving neurological care will enable us to expand and optimize the life-changing services and experience we offer to patients and their families while also helping providers more efficiently deliver optimal outcomes by reducing the demand on their time and resources."

Neuroglee discovers, develops and commercializes personalized evidence-based digital therapeutics (DTx) and virtual care solutions to treat and manage patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company also is breaking new ground by offering first-of-their-kind virtual specialty care clinics for patients diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment related to difficult-to-treat conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. Using several novel digital biomarkers, Neuroglee's adaptive learning platform leverages machine learning to dynamically and continuously personalize and optimize treatment based on patients' unique cognitive and physical needs. By combining best-in-class cognitive rehabilitation strategies and remote care management, Neuroglee can be used independently or in conjunction with pharmacotherapy to help delay or slow the worsening of symptoms in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's or other neurodegenerative conditions. For more information, please visit neuroglee.com.

