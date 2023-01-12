OKdo Announces $50,000 Partnership Prize for Innovation with ROCK Single Board Computers in Global Engineering Challenge

OKdo, RS, DesignSpark, and global partners, in collaboration with the largest independent engineering community, Wevolver, announce The ROCK Engineering Challenge

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ROCK™ Engineering Challenge invites engineers, developers, educators, inventors and entrepreneurs, to submit an idea based on the OKdo® ROCK single board computers (SBC) and compute modules, including the recently released ROCK 5B platform (RRP $159). Powered by the high-performing Rockchip RK3588 SoC, the next generation board is a superior SBC opening up a wealth of new innovative application potential. The challenge is free to enter and open to everyone until April 12, 2023.

The first 500 qualifying entries to the challenge will be sent a ROCK board of their choice

The most innovative entry will be rewarded with a grand prize consisting of a partnership with OKdo to scale up the project, valued at $50,000

"We want to enable builders, engineers, entrepreneurs, makers, hackers, educators, and businesses to create awesome projects that are sustainable, responsible, and profitable. The community is at the heart of OKdo and DesignSpark," said Sander Arts, Chief Marketing Officer at OKdo. In partnership with Wevolver, we will reach a diverse audience and I am certain of the great project ideas that will be submitted making a positive impact in new markets. The time of inflexible, low-performance platforms is long gone; the Rock board is widely available and can power industry-grade, robust projects."

"This challenge is a unique opportunity for innovative companies and individuals to gain access to Okdo's slate of technology as well as their technology expertise and customer centricity. With Okdo, partners get a faster way to market with higher chances of success," said Bram Geenen, Co-Founder and CEO at Wevolver.

The challenge is open to teams across the world eager to create the products and systems of tomorrow. To enter, submit a written idea for a part, product, or system that incorporates a ROCK SBC or compute module. The best entries should clearly demonstrate how their plans leverage the advanced features of the ROCK platform such as 8K video handling and Arm® DynamIQ™ Quad Cortex® A76 driven AI capability.

The jury will reward projects that push the boundaries of SBC applications. The entries will be judged based on the following criteria not exclusive to: industrial design, solutions oriented, impact on the industry, sustainability, scalability, creativity, commercial feasibility.

The grand prize winner of the OKdo Single Board Computer Challenge will enter into a partnership valued at $50,000 with OKdo to bring their idea to market. The partnership will include a combination of product design, prototyping, business and marketing consultancy, and manufacturing/distribution expertise. The prize will be designed in collaboration with the winner to assure a customized, successful growth trajectory.

The Wevolver Community Winner is decided through a public poll of the finalists and will be given the opportunity to pitch to the senior management of OKdo and its partners.

The ROCK SBC and CM series

Developed in collaboration between OKdo and Radxa, the ROCK platforms offer leading capabilities, hardware, and performance in a similar form factor as other popular SBC boards. ROCK offers professionals, industrial OEMs, IoT enthusiasts, hobbyists, PC DIY enthusiasts, and makers a reliable and capable platform for building extraordinary next-generation technology applications.

The ROCK boards are particularly suited for commercial applications that need a powerful and customizable board, including but not limited to robotics, smart home devices, medical devices, automation, IoT, and environmental monitoring.

Challenge Key Dates

Challenge Launch: January 12th , 3:00 p.m. GMT

Challenge Close: April 12th , 10:00 p.m. GMT

Finalist Announcement: May 2, 2023

About OKdo:

OKdo is a global technology company from RS Group plc which is disrupting single board computer (SBC) and IoT segments. Offering a unique combination of hardware, software, development support, and manufacturing services to inspire and enable customers to generate new ideas and turn them into commercial reality. They are on a global mission to deliver the imagination, creativity, and technical expertise our customers desire.

About RS:

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, with operations in 32 countries, shipping over 60,000 parcels a day.

