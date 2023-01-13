KWIK Updates Revenue Forecast For FY 2023

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB: KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), an industry-first, free, multi-purpose service platform that utilizes KWIK's intellectual properties to pay "waves" of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation through social media provides first-ever revenue guidance for its fiscal year 2023.

Dr. Fred W. Cooper, Ph.D. and KWIK founder said, " The company projects doing $40 million in revenues for 2023. But after completing our initial integration with Shopify, which facilitates over $200 billion Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) annually, planned integrations with WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and Magento, we believe the company is now on an even steeper trajectory and positioned to deliver up to $100 million in revenues by the end of the year. Also, through our intellectual properties, cutting-edge technology, and relationships with many leading E-Commerce companies worldwide, accordingly as deals accrue, guidance may be revised to reflect the value inherent to those new relationships."

KWIK is revolutionizing how affiliate and influencer marketing works by offering a place for everyone, including companies, to earn money, save money, and benefit from our innovative platform. Moreover, the patent-protected KWIK platform provides value to all parties in the sales channel. For brands, it can help create an unlimited number of brand ambassadors, who, through a single KWIK-generated link, can represent their brand to multiple influencers in a single click. Then, those influencers can share with their spheres of influence and so on.

Dr. Cooper added, "the progression of KWIK from development to the commercial stage has been quick and rewarding. Our first-ever publicly disseminated revenue guidance is a product of the work completed, initiatives in the queue, and the response, interest, and adoption by the largest E-commerce platforms in the world, which, combined, make the trillion-dollar GMV market opportunity more than a target, they put it into KWIK's revenue-generating crosshairs."

About KWIKClick Inc.

KWIKClick is a social software platform developed to connect sellers with buyers (participants) while merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of individual affiliate marketing typically associated only with network marketing organizations. The free account has the potential to turn all social media activity into a product solicitation on behalf of sellers in an unobtrusive manner. Furthermore, the app allows participants to be compensated for all sales resulting from referring any product or service they wish to promote actively or passively as they correspond socially, through mobile devices, or online. Visit us at kwik.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

