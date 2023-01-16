Neiman Marcus Appoints Chief Brand Officer and Chief Retail Officer

President Ryan Ross announces new leadership roles in strategic changes to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) announces Nabil Aliffi joining the company as Chief Brand Officer and Stefanie Tsen Ward's promotion to Chief Retail Officer. Both are newly created roles that report to Ryan Ross, President of Neiman Marcus Brand, who joined the company in August.

The roles accelerate NMG's growth strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences. They join the Neiman Marcus brand leadership team responsible for guiding the expression of the brand and transforming the customer experience.

"Neiman Marcus is the leading integrated luxury retailer in the U.S., recently achieving tremendous transformation," said Ryan Ross. "These strategic roles will further define the magic of the iconic brand by driving areas that directly impact our customer and fuel our growth."

Nabil will ignite the unique expression of the retailer and its 2,000+ brand partners through extraordinary omni-channel experiences found only at Neiman Marcus. As the creative force for the brand, he will elevate its customer touchpoints and bring a cohesive voice. This team will draw inspiration from Neiman Marcus' rich history while driving innovation, strengthening the legacy retailer's positioning.

Previously Global Chief Creative Officer of Soho House & Co, Nabil was responsible for leading the creative vision, services and digital membership offering. He also held leadership positions at Selfridges and Urban Outfitters after co-founding Vulture Magazine.

"Nabil is a creative visionary who brings a unique perspective in making Neiman Marcus a luxury lifestyle destination," Ryan Ross continued. "He knows our customer and how to create a platform for loyal engagement across channels."

Stefanie Tsen Ward, Chief Retail Officer, is responsible for activating the extraordinary across the brand's 36 stores, partnering closely with Nabil to bring our brand vision and experience to life. She will continue to accelerate the company's integrated retail strategy, enabling 3,500+ selling associates to offer the unparalleled customer service the brand is known for.

She has meaningfully innovated the customer experience throughout her tenure at Neiman Marcus, which began in 2018 following successful omni-channel leadership at various retailers. Her leadership contributed to 70 percent of NMG stores in FY22 reaching their highest revenue in over a decade.

"Stefanie was instrumental in leading the development of our remote selling capabilities, powered by our proprietary CONNECT technology," Ryan Ross explained. "She creates unequivocal, customer-centric retail experiences and inspires our selling associates to engage in new and innovative ways."

These appointments are made as the company continues to make strategic investments across key areas of the business including technology, stores and supply chain to drive the integrated retail model. The luxury retailer has committed to making a $200 million strategic investment in stores over three years. The retail transformation will create unique brand experiences throughout stores, add new spaces for style advisors to inspire customers and provide entertaining food and beverage concepts that make Neiman Marcus a lifestyle destination for the true luxury customer. The retailer is also elevating its digital experience, including significant updates made recently to the Neiman Marcus app.

Today's announcement marks the next step in Ryan's goal of driving profitable and sustainable financial performance while Making Life Extraordinary for Neiman Marcus' luxury customers, brand partners and associates.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 37-store presence in the U.S., the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platform, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

