Biological Dynamics Appoints Industry Veteran Peter Wulff as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biological Dynamics, Inc. , a company developing and commercializing its proprietary ExoVerita™ platform for early disease detection and other applications, today announced Peter C. Wulff as Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2023.

Mr. Wulff has over 35 years of financial management experience in both public and privately held companies in emerging growth life sciences. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at JenaValve Technology, where he played an instrumental role in the corporate relocation from Germany and subsequent growth of its US operations. In addition, he managed the closing of various capital raise transactions, including equity, debt and international out-licensing of intellectual property. Prior to JenaValve, Peter served as the financial corporate officer for medical technology companies such as Alphatec Spine Holdings, Artes Medical, CryoCor, and Pure Biosciences.

"Biological Dynamics is a leading innovator in the emerging space of extracellular vesicles (EVs) and exosome isolation for early cancer and other disease detection. We're excited to have an industry veteran like Peter join our team at this critical junction of continued investment as we execute on our priorities to build our commercial portfolio and drive growth," said Paul R. Billings, MD, PhD, CEO and Director of Biological Dynamics. "In addition to enabling highly sensitive detection assays for cancer, exosomes can be used for drug delivery and as therapeutic targets. The ExoVerita platform can be utilized in all of these workflows."

"I am honored to join Biological Dynamics, and look forward to enhancing efforts to drive adoption of our novel and proprietary technology for early disease detection," said Peter Wulff. "The company's historic scientific and development efforts have reached an inflection point where future investments should expand clinical utility for various diseases that may allow preventative medical intervention."

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc. is committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at the earliest stages. The Company's proprietary ExoVerita™ platform simplifies isolation of extracellular vesicles, enabling multiomic applications. Its PDAC test operates in a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, CLIA-certified clinical laboratory in San Diego. Biological Dynamics recently announced the initiation of the ExoLuminate™ study, a clinical trial to demonstrate effectiveness of early-stage detection of pancreatic cancer. Learn more at www.ExoLuminate.com .

