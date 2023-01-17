BurgerFi Opens New Restaurant in Newark Liberty Airport

Fi Before You Fly: BurgerFi's New Location Gives Passengers Better Options For Pre-Flight Meals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BFI" or the "Company"), owner of one of the nation's leading fast-casual "better burger" dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high-quality, casual dining pizza brand under the name Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's"), announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

BurgerFi opens new location in Newark Liberty International Airport (PRNewswire)

"With travelers looking for a quick bite to eat before taking off to their destination, BurgerFi provides the ideal grab-and-go options," said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi International Inc. "BurgerFi's flexible footprint model makes airport locations ideal for introducing the brand to a wider audience – particularly one that values convenience without sacrificing quality."

BurgerFi's first new restaurant opening of 2023 will operate seven days a week from 6am-10pm. It will serve 100% All-Natural Beef and crispy fries, which can be paired with a wide variety of house made sauces. Other favorites include the chef crafted VegeFi Burger (a spin on a veggie burger), The CEO, a premium burger made with American Wagyu Beef, Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich and Tenders, and Frozen Custard Shakes.

Newark Liberty International Airport is known as the first major airport in the United States, with nearly 1,200 flights a day and 50 flights per hour. Newark along with sister airports LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airport, comprise the largest airport system in the United States, and the second largest in the world based on passenger traffic, and largest in terms of total flight operations.

"Our partnership with BurgerFi brings a unique opportunity to deliver high quality 100% American Angus Beef Burgers with no steroids, antibiotics, or additives. Master ConcessionAir is proud to partner with this well-recognized iconic brand, and not only meet, but exceed travelers' expectations at Newark Liberty International Airport," said Peter Amaro, Chief Executive Officer of Master ConcessionAir.

BurgerFi is strengthening its presence in airports across the country. It is currently operating in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Additional projected airport openings in 2023 include a second location in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"Exposure in airports substantially increases brand awareness with the thousands of travelers passing by the footprint daily," said Steve Lieber, Vice President of Franchise and Business Development at BurgerFi International Inc. "BurgerFi gives travelers a better burger option and alleviates the stress of finding the right meal before a flight."

For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the new BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to BurgerFi's estimates of its future business outlook, prospects or financial results, and store opening plans. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and those discussed in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to continue to access liquidity from our credit agreement and remain compliant with financial covenants therein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BurgerFi or persons acting on BurgerFi's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

