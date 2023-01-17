FREEMAN EXTENDS LEMHI SHALLOW OXIDE GOLD MINERALIZATION TO THE SOUTH

- Expansion and infill drilling successfully extends known mineralization at Lemhi 350 metres south and southwest of previous drilling by Freeman
- Phase 2 diamond drill holes continue to intersect shallow oxide gold mineralization within existing resource pit boundaries both along strike and at depth
- FG22-022C returned 5.95 g/t Au over 9.14m
- FG22-061R returned 2.4 g/t Au over 13.72m
- FG22-050C returned 1.22 g/t Au over 38.59m, including 2.73 g/t Au over 10m
- FG22-048C returned 0.98 g/t Au over 17m, including 2.1 g/t Au over 5m
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN) (OTCQX: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for an additional 15 diamond drill holes from the Company's 12,000m Phase II resource expansion and infill drill program at its 100% owned Lemhi Gold Deposit ("Lemhi"), Idaho, USA. These drill holes were designed to test mineralization on strike to the south and southwest of the known deposit (expansion and infill holes) to improve the resource confidence in zones with historical drill holes and expand mineralization (Figure 1 and Table 1).
The infill and expansion holes represent drilling up to 350 metres to the south and southwest of previous drilling by Freeman where mineralization was open and untested by drilling. Many of these areas are modelled as unmineralized due to lack of drilling in the initial maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE"). The current MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.94 million tonnes at 1.02 g/t Au for 749,800 oz of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.68 million tonnes at 1.01 g/t Au for 250,300 oz of gold (refer to press release dated July 8, 2021). The MRE covers a surface area of 400 by 500 metres and extends down to a depth of 180 metres below surface. The resource expansion holes that form the bulk of the current Phase II drill program are designed to extend this current resource both along strike and at depth.
Paul Matysek, Executive Chairman, commented, "We have very encouraging and more positive results from the latest assays from the recent drilling. The results to date clearly show gold mineralization is now known to extend east, west and south at Lehmi. The Lemhi gold deposit is expanding in all directions and we are confident that it will positively impact the updated Mineral Resource which will be underway once all assays have been received."
All holes drilled to date have intersected shallow oxide gold. Selected highlighted results from the 15 holes are: 5.95 g/t Au over 9.14m (FG22-022C); 0.9 g/t Au over 23m, including 1.39 g/t Au over 13m (FG22-037C); 0.54 g/t Au over 19m, including 1.0 g/t over 8.0m (FG22-038C); 0.59 g/t Au over 19m (FG21-045C); 0.98 g/t Au over 17m, including 2.1 g/t Au over 5m (FG22-048C); 1.22 g/t Au over 38.59m, including 2.73 g/t Au over 10m (FG22-050C), and 2.4 g/t Au over 13.72m (FG22-061R).
Table 1 – Significant Drill Results – Lemhi South*
DRILL HOLE
DEPTH
(METRES)
DIP
AZIMUTH
FROM
TO
HIGHLIGHT
FG22-022C
159.26
-80
90
52
53
1m @ 0.7 g/t Au
Expansion
84
87
3m @ 0.22 g/t Au
121.31
130.45
9.14 @ 5.95 g/t Au
FG22-037C
244.75
-90
360
16
18
2m @ 0.82 g/t Au
Expansion
85
108
23m @ 0.9 g/t Au
Including
93
106
13m @ 1.39 g/t Au
137
163
26m @ 0.55 g/t Au
173
176
3m @ 0.5 g/t Au
192
193
1m @ 0.21 g/t Au
201
216
15m @ 0.53 g/t Au
226
229
3m @ 1.5 g/t Au
FG22-038C
226.92
-59
270
29
31
2m @ 0.41 g/t Au
Infill
34
39
5m @ 0.34 g/t Au
60
79
19m @ 0.54 g/t Au
including
60
68
8m @ 1 g/t Au
145
147
2m @ 0.22 g/t Au
194
205
11m @ 0.25 g/t Au
213
214
1m @ 1.06 g/t Au
FG22-039C
226.02
-90
360
44
54
10m @ 0.21 g/t Au
Infill
113
123
10m @ 0.35 g/t Au
143
144
FG22-040C
222.35
-65
90
101
104
3m @ 0.42 g/t Au
Expansion
136
139.2
3.2m @ 0.65 g/t Au
142.76
144
1.24m @ 0.35 g/t Au
171.3
174
2.7m @ 0.2 g/t Au
FG22-041C
163.68
-85
270
0.77
15
14.23m @ 0.61 g/t Au
Expansion
32
33.22
1.22m @ 0.42 g/t Au
36
37
1m @ 0.21 g/t Au
60
65
5m @ 0.58 g/t Au
114
115
1m @ 0.29 g/t Au
116
117
1m @ 0.24 g/t Au
FG22-043C
172.52
-90
360
62
65
3m @ 0.47 g/t Au
Expansion
80
84
4m @ 0.62 g/t Au
131.64
138
6.36m @ 0.61 g/t Au
152
157
5m @ 1.14 g/t Au
FG22-045C
218.54
-90
360
34
43
9m @ 0.16 g/t Au
Infill
87
106
19m @ 0.59 g/t Au
134.18
140
5.82m @ 0.22 g/t Au
179
183
4m @ 0.44 g/t Au
189
194
5m @ 0.29 g/t Au
FG22-047C
165.2
-90
360
114
123
9m @ 0.46 g/t Au
Infill
including
118.87
122
3.13m @ 1.04 g/t Au
134
135
1m @ 0.26 g/t Au
140
148
8m @ 1.99 g/t Au
FG22-048C
221.44
-90
360
19
21
2m @ 0.24 g/t Au
Infill
63
65
2m @ 0.94 g/t Au
77
94
17m @ 0.98 g/t Au
including
87
92
5m @ 2.1 g/t Au
115
116
1m @ 0.21 g/t Au
139
142
3m @ 1.38 g/t Au
178
179
1m @ 1.01 g/t Au
207
209
2m @ 0.21 g/t Au
217
217
2m @ 0.27 g/t Au
FG22-049C
200.71
-80
270
23
57
34m @ 0.33 g/t Au
Infill
71
72
1m @ 1.4 g/t Au
76
79
3m @ 0.24 g/t Au
89
91
2m @ 0.28 g/t Au
125
126
1m @ 0.33 g/t Au
FG22-050C
222.35
-90
360
28
31
3m @ 0.33 g/t Au
Infill
37
44
7m @ 0.21 g/t Au
48
51
3m @ 1.08 g/t Au
64
65
1m @ 0.29 g/t Au
69
73
4m @ 0.22 g/t Au
78
116.59
38.59m @ 1.22 g/t Au
Including
94
103
10m @ 2.73 g/t Au
114
116
2m @ 4.21 g/t Au
137
138.58
1.58m @ 0.5 g/t Au
169.84
172
2.16m @ 0.35 g/t Au
175.04
180
4.96m @ 0.75 g/t Au
201
204
3m @ 0.41 g/t Au
220
221
1m @ 0.23 g/t Au
FG22-052C
9.6
-90
360
LOST HOLE
FG22-053C
221.89
-90
360
6
12
6m @ 0.18 g/t Au
Expansion
15
16
1m @ 0.23 g/t Au
21
23
2m @ 0.34 g/t Au
46.97
49
2.03m @ 0.24 g/t Au
58
61
3m @ 0.31 g/t Au
81
82
1m @ 0.67 g/t Au
90
91
1m @ 0.28 g/t Au
107
120
13m @ 0.8 g/t Au
including
107
114
7m @ 1.28 g/t Au
132
135
3m @ 0.5 g/t Au
149
150
1m @ 0.25 g/t Au
174
186
12m @ 0.81 g/t Au
FG22-061R
161.54
-90
360
18.288
19.812
1.52m @ 0.2 g/t Au
Infill
21.34
24.38
3.05m @ 0.22 g/t Au
42.67
60.96
18.29m @ 0.29 g/t Au
74.68
88.39
13.72m @ 2.4 g/t Au
118.87
129.54
10.67m @ 0.37 g/t Au
*Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 90-95 percent ("%") of core length. Using 0.2 g/t Au cut-off. 'C' denotes core hole; 'R' denotes RC (Reverse Circulation) hole.
Lemhi Gold Deposit:
As of December 2022, a total of 50 new core drill holes for a total of 12,168 metres as well as 10 reverse circulation holes totalling 1,621.5m were completed at Lemhi. These holes have been primarily designed to test on strike extensions of the known resource as well as infill in certain parts of the gold deposit. In particular, the drill program has focused on areas currently modelled as pit waste because of no or sparse drill data. All ounces added in these areas, even if close to the cut-off grade, will add value to the project as they come from zones in the resource shell that can now be upgraded to resources (Figures 1 and Table 1). This marks the completion of the Phase 3 RC drill program which was concluded in December due to inclement weather and drilling issues.
All drill holes from the project have been logged, sampled and sent to the laboratory. Analytical results are pending.
All drill core samples are sent to ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division), an independent and fully accredited laboratory (ISO 9001:2008), in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis for gold by Fire Assay and multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy (select drill holes). Freeman has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control (QA/QC) program where at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment.
Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Project"). The Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land, hosting a near-surface oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 749,800 oz gold ("Au") at 1.02 grams per tonne ("g/t") in 22.94 million tonnes (Indicated) and 250,300 oz Au at 1.01 g/t Au in 7.83 million tonnes (Inferred). See the NI 43-101 technical report titled "Maiden Resource Technical Report for the Lemhi Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021, and signing date of July 30, 2021, as prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and F. Wright Consulting Inc. available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Project towards a production decision. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
