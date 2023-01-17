Quantum Metric announces another record-breaking year of growth

Company sees 98% customer retention rate, leadership and advisory team expansion, and continued growth in EMEA markets.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the Continuous Product Design platform for customer-driven digital experiences, celebrates benchmark growth in 2022. With continued expansion across key regions including the U.S. and UK, and the greater EMEA region, the company grew its customer base by 41%, while maintaining a 98% customer retention rate for six out of the last eight quarters.

"Our success over the past year has proven our business is about much more than a technology solution; it's partnering with organizations to transform their culture," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "The investments we've made empower brands to embody a customer-driven mindset and have allowed us to build lasting relationships with organizations across industries and around the world. I am in awe of the teams at Quantum Metric, our partners, and most importantly, our customers, who are working together to build a customer-driven future."

In support of its continued expansion, David Friend has been appointed the company's Chief Financial Officer. Previously, David served as Quantum Metric's Vice President of Finance for two years and brings two decades of enterprise software experience. Prior to Quantum Metric, David was CFO at Cloudistics, which he led from pre-revenue through its acquisition by Fungible. Before Cloudistics, David was an investor at Bain Capital for almost a decade.

In addition, Quantum Metric has welcomed three new members to its advisory boards; Joe Megibow, CEO of wine-discovery platform, Bright Cellars and former CEO of Purple; Praveen Sharma, Senior Vice President of Product at Capital One and former leader for digital products at Walmart and United Airlines; and Pieter van Groos, formerly a key business leader with ExxonMobil, General Electric, among other various CEO positions both in industry and banking, a leader for a number of technology ventures, and a previous consultant with McKinsey & Company. All three will provide counsel on product development, continued expansion of customer markets and help to guide the next generation of growth at Quantum Metric.

With $200M in funding from its Series B, Quantum Metric has expanded its product offerings to meet increasing industry demand. Quantum Metric now captures experiences from ~40% of the world's internet users and provides insights from over 4B total user sessions each month. The customer makeup today includes 20% of the Fortune 500, including global brands in retail, travel, financial services, and telecommunications. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit quantummetric.com.

As the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, Quantum Metric helps organizations put customers at the heart of everything they do. The Quantum Metric platform empowers a customer-centric culture, using quantified empathy to align business and technical teams to effectively prioritize customers' needs based on business impact. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 40 percent of the world's internet users, supporting nationally recognized brands in ecommerce and retail, travel, financial services and telecommunications.

