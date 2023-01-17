SPIN DIGITAL ADOPTS ZIXI FOR 4K/8K IMMERSIVE VIDEO

High End UHD Video Applications with Intelligent Congestion-Aware Routing

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi , the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, and provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) today announced an integration by Spin Digital into its live encoding and playback solutions. The combination of high-performance live encoding, compute efficient playback, and market-leading transport performance unlocks new immersive viewing experiences, including up to 8K/HDR resolution, efficient HEVC and VVC compression, and VR/AR optimized video continuously delivered with error-free reliability and ultra-low latency performance the Zixi protocol is known for.

Spin Digital high performance software solutions enable media applications that require the latest image and video processing enhancements including ultra-high resolution (4K, 8K, and 16K), high dynamic range, high frame rate, wide color gamut, and 360° video and virtual reality. With integrated Zixi for the Spin Enc Live, Spin Player HEVC, and Spin Player VVC products, establishing and maintaining reliable transport of these high-performance streams can now include network bonding, enabling live video to seamlessly span multiple networks to maximize available bandwidth and add additional resilience, and enhanced protections including DTLS connection security and live content encryption support. Key Spin Digital encoder ( Spin Enc Live ) features include support for HEVC and VVC standards, broadcast quality live encoding for high-end video formats (4K, 8K, 12K), novel quality optimization mode designed to increase the perceived quality of compressed video at low bitrates, 8K-to-8K live transcoding and optimization to guarantee minimal latencies in both high-efficiency and low-delay operation modes. Spin Player HEVC and Spin Player VVC offer real-time playback of 8Kp60 video and beyond on a compact PC, advanced video rendering engine for 8K HDR with HDMI 2.1 (GPU) and SDI output interfaces, integrated HDR-to-SDR tone mapping algorithm for high-quality dynamic range preservation on standard displays and versatile screen and playback layouts using multiple GPUs or SDI devices.

The SDVP's Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and employs patented, dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP with 99.9999% uptime at minimal latency. It provides best-in-class security with DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency, and enables encoder backpressure. The Zixi ZEN Master control plane is also integrated to enable users to manage large-scale configurations and orchestrate, analyze, monitor, and report on live video streams and devices across, and the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated hardware and software applications, platforms, and service providers standardized on Zixi. As part of ZEN Master, Zixi's Intelligent Data Platform aggregates 3 billion data points a day from across the Zixi Enabled Network and uses advanced analytics, machine learning, and Zixi's unique video telemetry data to provide alerts based on patterns and insights that help media companies streamline broadcast operations by focusing their resources to fix errors before they occur and reduce costs from root cause analysis.

Customers leveraging the Spin Digital live encoders can now accept as well as broadcast from Zixi enabled live sources and to Zixi Broadcaster target destinations. This enables users to deliver very high-quality content with greater bandwidth efficiency at lower latencies and with increased reliability. Dynamic FEC and ARQ combine to ensure reliable delivery without adding significant latency while maximizing available bandwidth for content delivery. The bandwidth efficiency and error-free delivery included with the integrated solution are vital for supporting advanced UHD/8K video applications.

"The SDVP and the Zixi protocol allow our mutual customers to realize the best video quality with ultra-low latency," said Mauricio Alvarez-Mesa, CEO, Spin Digital. "The joint solution is exactly what is necessary for users in live 4K and 8K next-generation use cases."

"Spin Digital is leading the charge into the next generation of media and entertainment applications and we are thrilled to be able to deliver this joint best-of-breed experience," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "Spin Digital has an excellent reputation for next-generation innovation with their dynamic, feature-rich offerings and we look forward to a successful partnership."

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 15 years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 400+ OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 media customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About Spin Digital

Spin Digital Video Technologies GmbH (Spin Digital) develops high-performance video codecs for the next generation of ultra-high-quality video applications. Spin Digital software solutions enable media applications that require the latest image and video processing enhancements including very high resolution (4K, 8K, and 16K), high dynamic range, high frame rate, wide color gamut, and 360° video and virtual reality. Spin Digital is based in Berlin, and operates in an international B2B environment, collaborating with customers and partners around the world and across market segments. www.spin-digital.com

