TELEION, A MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS, SELECTED AS BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR THIRD YEAR

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Teleion has been selected one of Washington's 100 Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine – for the first time in the large company category.

"This year's recognition is particularly special," said Derek Wang, Managing Partner. "We experience a phenomenal amount of growth throughout the course of the year. It is through the commitment of all Teleion's team members that we've been able to maintain or values and culture."

Teleion creates an inclusive and supportive culture through a number of team member-led committees. These committees focus on areas such as learning, benefits, mentorship, wellness and overall culture. Additionally, the Teleion leadership team and all team members make a commitment to hold one another accountable in providing balance, leadership, mutual respect and ongoing achievement.

Teleion is a professional services firm comprised of professionals that have implemented, operated and lead Operational and IT programs for some of the largest and most well-known companies in the world. Teleion's customers include some of the largest companies in the Puget Sound region and throughout the United States – many with global footprints. Teleion team members bring this deep knowledge to its customers and shares this expertise through educating and growing the next generation of technical services professionals.

"I'm continuously impressed with the thoughtfulness and respect that goes into each thing Teleion does," said Tatum Walter, Senior Project Manager. "Things have changed a great deal in the workplace over the past few years, and I feel like Teleion has handled these shifts really well. They've done this by doing something very simple. They ask us, everyone, what's important to them and use that as a guide to make the best decisions."

Teleion's selection for this recognition is based on a survey sponsored by Seattle Business Magazine. All responses are anonymous and based on eight key categories, including Leadership, Culture and Communications, Training and Development and Benefits. This is the third consecutive year Teleion has been selected as part of this elite group of companies throughout Washington State. The first year was in 2020.

Teleion, LLC, a strategic and professional services company, was founded in 2008. Teleion employs over 170 team members across three key practices. One of the largest privately held companies in the Puget Sound region, Teleion builds long-term relationships with its customers by bringing value through a commitment to excellence, senior practitioners and a focus on its vertical markets. Teleion's professional services practices include Digital Marketing Operations, Analytics and Insight, and Cybersecurity and Compliance. For more information about Teleion visit www.teleion.com.

