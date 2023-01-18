Alfa Romeo Announces Pricing and Pre-ordering for All-new 2024 Tonale

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Pricing for all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale starts at $42,995

Alfa Romeo Tonale build, pricing and pre-order information available at alfaromeousa.com

Pre-ordering includes the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Ti and Tonale Veloce trims

Customers choosing to lease the Alfa Romeo Tonale can take advantage of a $7,500 Federal EV tax credit

Alfa Romeo's first heavily electrified offering includes an innovative PHEV all-wheel-drive system

15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery with 90-kW electric motor delivers an electric range of more than 30 miles (48 kilometers). The additional 1.3-liter turbocharged engine contributes to a best-in-class 285 horsepower

Alfa Romeo paradigm: Electrification serves the brand with the mission of reinventing sportiness for the 21st century

Alfa Romeo today announced pricing for the all-new 2024 Tonale with a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $42,995 (excluding $1,595 destination charge).

The premium automotive brand also opened pre-ordering. Customers can now build and price their Alfa Romeo Tonale through alfaromeousa.com and align with their preferred dealer to finalize the purchase.

"We look forward to launching the all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale and competing in the premium compact sport-utility vehicle segment with the brand's first plug-in hybrid offering," said Larry Dominique, senior vice president and head of Alfa Romeo North America. "The Tonale drops right into one of the largest volume segments with best-in-class 285 horsepower and more than 30 miles of electric range as the next generation of electrified Alfa Romeo vehicles make their way into the market."

Initial pre-orders open with the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Ti and Tonale Veloce trim levels with Sprint availability later in Q1 of 2023. Customers can build their Ti or Veloce Tonale through alfaromeousa.com and choose from the available options. After selecting a preferred dealer, a representative from the chosen dealer will contact the customer to finalize the order.

Customers who choose to lease their all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale can take advantage of a $7,500 Federal EV tax credit.

Pricing for the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale. Prices do not include a $1,595 destination charge:

Trim Price Veloce $47,495 Ti $44,995 Sprint $42,995

The all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale spearheads a new era of luxury, electrification and connectivity while remaining true to the race-inspired DNA Alfa Romeo is known for. As the first compact sport-utility vehicle from Alfa Romeo, North American consumers will experience more than 110 years of heritage built into every car.

The evolution of performance is led by a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery and 90-kW electric motor that delivers an electric range of more than 30 miles (48 kilometers). The additional 1.3-liter turbocharged engine contributes to a best-in-class 285 horsepower and every Alfa Romeo Tonale includes all-wheel drive.

Exhilarating driving dynamics are assisted by a rapid-response Frequency Damping Suspension (FDS) system, engineered to create a comfortable ride and automatically adjust the suspension for spirited driving.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale also features a variety of driver assistance systems, Uconnect 5, an all-new connectivity platform with Alfa Connect and modern Italian styling.

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. In early 2023, Alfa Romeo will offer its first compact SUV with the all-new Tonale. The globally available Tonale is part of a radical evolution taking place at Alfa Romeo, which looks ahead to a new era of electrification and connectivity. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

