LYT PARTNERS WITH YUNEX TRAFFIC ON URBAN MOBILITY TRANSIT AND EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS THROUGHOUT THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

The Two Companies Bring Together Leading AI Solutions to Improve Emergency Vehicle Preemption and Transit Signal Prioritization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LYT, a leader in intelligent connected traffic technology solutions, announced today it has signed a partnership agreement with Yunex Traffic, a global leader in intelligent traffic systems. Under the partnership, the companies will leverage both companies' intelligent transportation technologies to ease congestion for commuters and emergency responders.

Cities today are getting larger and more complex, especially in a post-pandemic world. This entails the right urban mobility with forward-looking and sustainable infrastructure and transport solutions that enable the movement of commuters and first responders more efficiently. Traffic management systems, simulation, tunnel management, AI-powered digital solutions, and infrastructure for autonomous driving are benefitting from the use of digitalization to transform cities into places where people can live, work, and move more freely.

As one of the world's most respected traffic management companies, Yunex Traffic develops innovative mobility systems and services for smart cities, all designed to build safer, more efficient and more sustainable transportation networks. Paired with Yunex Traffic's suite of solutions including Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Connected Vehicle applications, and advanced traffic controllers, traffic agencies can now leverage LYT's Emergency Vehicle Preemption solution, known as LYT.emergency, which grants a consistent and reliable green light for every emergency vehicle more affordably than other products on the market. These solutions together harness the power of a single secure edge device installed in Traffic Management Centers that enable emergency vehicles to speak directly to networked traffic signals in cities through the LYT.speed cloud platform.

LYT is a cloud-based software platform that uses state-of-the-art connected vehicle and machine learning technologies to prioritize the flow of vehicles in a city and across a corridor. By optimizing public transport, emergency and other vehicles it enables shorter travel times, less congestion, improved air-quality, longer lives and more reliable mass transit.

"At Yunex Traffic, we are committed to innovation and creating the technologies to push transportation forward," said Michael Gaertner – Head of Product & Systems, DOP for Yunex Traffic US. "LYT is a perfect partner. Their vision parallels ours, focused on solving issues with impactful solutions rather than creating problems to solve. We couldn't be more excited."

"By shifting from line-of-sight detection systems to LYT's bird's-eye-view optimization system, traffic signals turn green well in advance of emergency vehicles producing safer intersections for everyone." said Tim Menard, CEO and Founder of LYT. "Along with Yunex Traffic and their leading technologies, our combined solutions will serve as a new benchmark for the way in which cities leverage data, technology and AI in a budget-affordable way to better understand the flow of traffic and also the ways in which machine learning can quickly adapt to new traffic flow for better urban quality of life."

About Yunex Traffic

Yunex Traffic is a separately managed company of the Atlantia Group. It is a global leader in the field of intelligent traffic systems, offering the widest end-to-end portfolio of solutions for adaptive traffic control and management, highway and tunnel automation, as well as smart solutions for V2X and road user charging/tolling. Yunex Traffic has 3100 employees from 58 nations and is active in over 40 countries worldwide. Its intelligent mobility solutions are currently being used in major cities across the world, including Dubai, London, Berlin, Bogota, and Miami. Yunex Traffic has successfully concentrated its efforts on mastering technologies in the three segments of hardware, software, and service, and is subsequently the only supplier who is capable of meeting all major regional standards in Europe, UK, Asia and America. Further information is available at: www.yunextraffic.com

About LYT

LYT is an intelligent connected traffic technology provider that offers a cloud-based platform that orchestrates today's Intelligent Transportation Systems. LYT's AI-powered machine learning technology enables a suite of transit signal priority and emergency vehicle preemption solutions that utilize pre-existing vehicle tracking sensors and city communication networks to dynamically adjust the phase and timing of traffic signals to provide sufficient green clearance time while minimally impacting cross traffic. LYT is headquartered in Silicon Valley and serves municipalities across the US. Learn more at LYT.ai.

