THE MAKERS OF THE SPAM® BRAND UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION 'SPAM® BRAND x NOM LIFE COLLECTION' WITH FOOD AND TRAVEL CREATORS OF NOM LIFE

Proceeds from the limited-edition swag will be donated to charity Bring on 2023 with a cozy and nostalgic merch collection that brings fashion and food to life

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the makers of the SPAM® brand have launched a limited-edition merchandise collection with food and travel creators, Ewa and Jeromy Ko of Nom Life. Available while supplies last on SPAM.com, the new SPAM® Brand x Nom Life Collection includes five exclusive apparel and accessory items, all curated and co-designed with Nom Life.

The SPAM® family of products remain a beloved ingredient for home cooks, restaurateurs and leading culinary creators across the globe. Beyond the can, many fans enjoy wearing SPAM® brand merchandise and regularly request new items. That's why the SPAM® brand team partnered with Nom Life to create an exclusive and unique unisex collection inspired by the brand's traits of comfort, versatility and nostalgia. Each piece was selected to be a go-to, everyday item that's super soft, easily layered into your wardrobe and a fun add-on with retro vibes.

"Collaborating with the SPAM® brand team on this collection has been truly special for us. Jeromy and I grew up eating SPAM® products and have many memories of enjoying them with loved ones and finding creative ways to use them in dishes," said Ewa Ko of Nom Life. "Drawing inspiration from vintage concert tees and the heritage of the SPAM® brand designs, we're excited to have co-created this collection that feels nostalgically designed but created in modern fits and fabrics for classic, everyday pieces."

Combining Nom Life's connection to the SPAM® brand and love for fashion with the iconic history of the little blue can, this limited capsule allows fans, both old and new, to proudly display their SPAM® brand fandom.

Items in the SPAM® brand x Nom Life Collection include:

SPAM® Brand Concert Crewneck ($55.00): This is the essential crewneck. It's super soft and looks like you just scored it at a SPAM® brand concert. Featured artists include your favorite SPAM® varieties!

Make sure to have an extra one in your closet, because if someone borrows it, you won't get it back! Size up for an oversize fit.

SPAM® Varieties Everyday Concert Tote ($20.00): The versatile, do-it-all, SPAM® varieties bag. Big enough to throw all your essentials in but compact enough to take anywhere. From grocery shopping to the gym, this bag has you covered with ease, room and sturdy long handles.

SPAM® Classic Vintage Print T-shirt ($25.00): An easy, soft wash T-shirt to layer with anything and everything in your closet. And throw it back (literally) with a retro and iconic SPAM® brand can on the back. Size up for an oversize fit.

SPAM® Brand 'The Dad' Hat ($25.00): Available in two colors, this go-to baseball hat is a fashion accessory that shouldn't be overlooked.

"We're excited to introduce a first-ever collaborative merchandise collection with Nom Life that will let new and existing fans show off their SPAM® brand love with classic yet bold looks in 2023," said Jason Baskin, director of marketing for SPAM® brand. "And the best part about this collection is that all proceeds will go to Convoy of Hope, a long-time partner whose work is feeding communities around the globe in need every day."

This limited-edition collection is only available while supplies last. *All proceeds from this limited collection will be donated to Convoy of Hope, a non-profit organization on a mission to feed the world and bring help and hope to communities that need it most through children's feeding initiatives, community outreach and disaster response.

To purchase the collection and learn more, visit www.SPAM.com/nom-life-collection.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT NOM LIFE

Los Angeles, CA based Ewa and Jeromy Ko both come from first generation immigrant families (from Taiwan and Hong Kong) and grew up in the food industry. They met while working in a Chinese restaurant, and their love of food and the desire to shed light on Asian culture, local restaurants, and industry folks, inspired the creation of Nom Life in 2014. Since its conception, Nom Life has expanded into an online site and social destination dedicated to the culinary adventures, travel guides, recipes and nostalgic and re-imagined Asian recipes. The brand has grown into a family business, with Ewa's brother Andrew joining on to share compelling visual stories about food, culture and more.

*All proceeds through June 30, 2023, from this limited collection, estimated at $20,000, will be donated to Convoy of Hope.

