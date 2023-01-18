P.F. Chang's celebrates the 2023 Lunar New Year and Year of the Rabbit

Toast to peace and happiness with P.F. Chang's limited-time specially crafted cocktail, exclusive Lunar New Year merchandise, and upgraded 2x points benefits for Platinum Rewards members

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's® is honoring its roots in Asian tradition by celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with unique in-restaurant experiences and limited-edition retail items available online. Among the most celebrated and festive holidays in Asian culture, Lunar New Year brings together family members and loved ones to usher out the old and honor new beginnings through traditions that symbolize luck and fortune.

P.F. Chang’s limited-time specialty crafted cocktail, Down the Rabbit Hole, toasts the Lunar New Year. (PRNewswire)

To toast this special occasion, guests dining in can enjoy P.F. Chang's limited-time specialty crafted cocktail, Down the Rabbit Hole, featuring Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye Whiskey, Barrow's Intense Ginger Liqueur, lemon and honey. According to Chinese proverbs, rabbits are known for their steady confidence and quick pivots throughout life. To fully immerse themselves in the excitement of Lunar New Year, guests enjoying the Down the Rabbit Hole signature cocktail are treated to an augmented reality experience that brings the Year of the Rabbit to life by scanning the QR code on a special drink coaster.

"P.F. Chang's is excited to honor the rich cultural tradition of Lunar New Year as we toast to peace and happiness in the Year of the Rabbit," said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer for P.F. Chang's. "We're passionate about providing memorable moments and offering unique ways for our guests to welcome good fortune this year. As an extension of that, we're maximizing the value of our Platinum rewards and rolling out new merchandise, offering multiple ways to celebrate with P.F. Chang's."

In the spirit of the season, good fortune is doubled for P.F. Chang's Platinum Rewards members. Launched in September 2022, the subscription-based Platinum Rewards program will now offer 2x more points than the Gold Rewards program which is free to join. Additional Platinum Rewards benefits include unlimited free delivery through the P.F. Chang's website or app, waitlist priority for reservations and exclusive concierge service access.

Fans of P.F. Chang's can also celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with exclusive Lunar New Year apparel and accessories from PFCShop.com, including:

Year of the Rabbit T-Shirt

Honor Lunar New Year with a limited-edition Year of the Rabbit t-shirt featuring a calligraphy-style rabbit design across the front and P.F. Chang's logo on the reverse. Priced at $20 .

Year of the Rabbit Socks

Enjoy good luck with every step for Lunar New Year in these limited-edition Year of the Rabbit socks. Priced at $15 .

Gold Fortune Cookie Keychain

Carry good fortune with you wherever you go with this P.F. Chang's branded fortune cookie keychain. Store notes, fortunes or trinkets inside the locket-style golden cookie charm. Priced at $15 .

For those looking to celebrate with friends and family near and far, limited-edition Lunar New Year gift cards highlighting the Year of the Rabbit are available in-restaurant and online at PFChangs.com.

For more details on Lunar New Year celebrations at P.F. Chang's, visit www.pfchangs.com/lunar-new-year.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE P.F. Chang's