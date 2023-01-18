Technology Fuels Growth for RealREPP

Proprietary Technology Launch Sets Momentum for the Future.

ANAHEIM, Calif. , Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though it may still be mysterious like something out of a movie, new intelligent technology has proven to be extremely helpful to recruiters. In 2022, RealREPP's team of Expert Recruiters doubled in size while the company took its first steps in developing its own search and hire technology.

Celebrating its eighth year in business, RealREPP improves upon traditional recruiting practices with the introduction of "TJ," its proprietary technology.

Director of Technology, Peter Tan, explains,

"There are so many ways our intelligent technology and AI streamlines search, which makes the experience of our recruiters, candidates, and clients better. What we have achieved is just the beginning of this revolutionary process. We are very excited about our current roadmap and enhancements we will be rolling out this year."

RealREPP's top priority is freeing up time for its growing team to devote to building meaningful candidate and client relationships. Built on the core value that, "People Are Your Foundation," RealREPP's culture of kindness ensures a positive experience with their dedicated recruiters. TJ facilitates that by systematically governing and streamlining the recruiting process. An added perk includes the launch of "TJ Mobile" which allows RealREPP Expert Recruiters to check in from the mountaintops of Peru or the beaches of Hawaii, which they have.

A large majority of employees are currently working remotely or with flexible schedules, according to RealREPP's recent LinkedIn poll. This has made in-person hiring more difficult for employers. President, Kendra Lester, responded,

"We knew we had to improve the candidate search to hire speed, so we set out to do just that. We launched TJ 1.0 this past year and are very proud of what we have accomplished with Peter and our entire RealREPP team."

As for what's next, said, CEO, Johnny Renaudo shared,

"…the next iteration of TJ 1.0 is already in development where we responsibly dive further into the use of AI and ML to enhance the hiring and search experience."

TJ, paired with the expertise of RealREPP Experts Recruiters, makes the recruitment process fair, quick, and accurate. RealREPP is now accepting applications for experienced recruiters.

