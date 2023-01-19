BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $57.1 million, or $1.70 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $38.2 million, or $1.15 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $193.1 million, or $5.77 diluted earnings per share, compared to $167.6 million, or $5.03 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $110.4 million from $75.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Rising short-term interest rates and loan growth drove the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.83% compared to 2.87% a year ago. The margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $4.7 million in PPP fees.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.8 million compared to a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $224,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company believes there is a modest probability of a mild to moderate economic downturn in Oklahoma and Texas and therefore considers the current CECL reserve as a percentage of loans is appropriate.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $48.2 million up from $45.7 million last year. The increase in noninterest income in 2022 was mostly attributable to $4.0 million in sweep fees earned as yields have increased on the underlying mutual funds. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter included $3.8 million of income from an equity interest received from a debt previously contracted compared to $3.3 million of income from the same source in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was $84.6 million, up from $76.8 million for the fourth quarter last year. The current quarter increase included a write down on other real estate owned of $3.7 million, additional expense from the Worthington acquisition, and salary increases. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2022 included $500,000 of amortization from investment in tax credits compared to $2.1 million of amortization from investment in tax credits for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The Company's effective tax rate was 18.55% compared to 15.25% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates for both quarters were lower due to the recognition of the aforementioned tax credits.
At December 31, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.4 billion compared to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.0 billion, an increase of $2.9 billion from December 31, 2021. The growth in assets was driven by customer deposits that remained in the bank that had been swept into off-balance sheet money market accounts at year-end 2021. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $3.7 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans totaled $6.9 billion compared to $6.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth during 2022, net of acquired loans and PPP loan runoffs, was $578 million, or 9%. Stockholders' equity was $1.3 billion, an increase of $79.1 million over December 31, 2021.
Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans declined to $15.3 million, representing 0.22% of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2022, down slightly from 1.36% at the end of 2021. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.01% of average loans, compared to 0.03% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Beginning with our first quarter acquisition of Worthington and followed by strong organic loan growth and margin expansion during the balance of the year, the Company reported record earnings in 2022. Our deposit franchise has held up well with total deposits essentially flat since rates began increasing in March. We believe the Federal Reserve will ultimately be successful in its goal to slow the economy and reduce inflation; however, our outlook for 2023 anticipates a more mild contraction for our region of the country when compared to the U.S. as a whole."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, Texas and Worthington Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 110,352
$ 100,947
$ 86,867
$ 75,507
$ 75,898
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
3,776
2,863
501
2,936
(224)
Noninterest income:
Trust revenue
4,065
4,125
3,949
3,506
3,336
Service charges on deposits
21,603
22,161
21,618
21,375
22,095
Securities transactions
1,116
966
-
(3,915)
630
Income from sales of loans
657
969
1,256
1,666
1,545
Insurance commissions
6,656
7,498
5,302
7,427
6,075
Cash management
6,124
5,624
4,447
3,131
3,115
Other
7,947
7,988
6,026
10,460
8,897
Total noninterest income
48,168
49,331
42,598
43,650
45,693
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
48,019
47,741
45,284
43,932
42,887
Occupancy expense, net
5,259
4,930
4,734
4,403
4,521
Depreciation
4,566
4,612
4,647
4,775
4,708
Amortization of intangible assets
880
880
857
831
759
Data processing services
1,928
1,876
1,975
1,805
1,663
Net (income) expense from other real estate owned
6,235
2,392
(510)
1,794
2,412
Marketing and business promotion
2,465
1,945
1,591
2,073
2,080
Deposit insurance
1,209
1,202
1,196
1,128
968
Other
14,044
13,500
13,943
11,771
16,783
Total noninterest expense
84,605
79,078
73,717
72,512
76,781
Income before income taxes
70,139
68,337
55,247
43,709
45,034
Income tax expense
13,013
12,985
10,540
7,794
6,866
Net income
$ 57,126
$ 55,352
$ 44,707
$ 35,915
$ 38,168
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.74
$ 1.69
$ 1.36
$ 1.10
$ 1.17
Net income-diluted
1.70
1.65
1.34
1.08
1.15
Cash dividends declared
0.40
0.40
0.36
0.36
0.36
Common shares outstanding
32,875,560
32,856,387
32,781,198
32,725,587
32,603,118
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,868,087
32,825,931
32,749,752
32,666,916
32,585,784
Diluted
33,503,937
33,536,558
33,418,482
33,315,333
33,180,680
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.82 %
1.75 %
1.42 %
1.22 %
1.33 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
18.62
18.13
15.14
12.33
13.02
Net interest margin
3.83
3.48
3.05
2.78
2.87
Efficiency ratio
53.37
52.62
56.94
60.85
63.15
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 373,673
$ 315,657
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
10,076
(8,690)
Noninterest income:
Trust revenue
15,645
12,912
Service charges on deposits
86,757
83,425
Securities transactions
(1,833)
1,047
Income from sales of loans
4,548
7,282
Insurance commissions
26,883
23,745
Cash management
19,326
12,313
Other
32,421
29,308
Total noninterest income
183,747
170,032
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
184,976
166,723
Occupancy expense, net
19,326
18,483
Depreciation
18,600
16,925
Amortization of intangible assets
3,448
3,116
Data processing services
7,584
6,735
Net expense from other real estate owned
9,911
9,089
Marketing and business promotion
8,074
7,403
Deposit insurance
4,735
3,456
Other
53,258
54,051
Total noninterest expense
309,912
285,981
Income before income taxes
237,432
208,398
Income tax expense
44,332
40,768
Net income
$ 193,100
$ 167,630
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 5.89
$ 5.12
Net income-diluted
5.77
5.03
Cash dividends declared
1.52
1.40
Common shares outstanding
32,875,560
32,603,118
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,778,355
32,716,099
Diluted
33,439,496
33,314,146
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.56 %
1.54 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
16.11
14.88
Net interest margin
3.29
3.15
Efficiency ratio
55.60
58.88
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 12,387,863
$ 12,452,378
$ 12,530,073
$ 12,624,431
$ 9,405,612
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
2,909,861
3,106,279
3,590,311
3,816,532
1,821,203
Debt securities
1,540,604
1,521,645
1,205,894
1,211,668
534,500
Total loans
6,949,795
6,832,595
6,620,643
6,504,477
6,194,218
Allowance for credit losses
(92,728)
(89,871)
(86,935)
(87,239)
(83,936)
Deposits
10,974,228
11,058,940
11,142,688
11,250,971
8,091,914
Stockholders' equity
1,250,836
1,195,149
1,185,695
1,167,802
1,171,734
Book value per common share
38.05
36.37
36.17
35.68
35.94
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
31.90
30.20
29.90
29.51
30.80
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
62.25 %
59.62 %
58.66 %
59.72 %
60.16 %
Average earning assets to total assets
92.14
91.58
90.89
91.92
92.13
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
9.80
9.63
9.40
9.86
10.19
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 7,085
$ 3,167
$ 4,771
$ 6,360
$ 4,964
Nonaccrual loans (5)
15,299
11,962
13,712
17,453
20,892
Restructured loans
2,234
2,249
2,174
2,345
3,665
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
24,618
17,378
20,657
26,158
29,521
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
36,936
39,419
39,209
39,729
39,553
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
61,554
56,797
59,866
65,887
69,074
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.22 %
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.27 %
0.34 %
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.22
0.18
0.21
0.27
0.34
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
0.35
0.25
0.31
0.40
0.48
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.35
0.25
0.31
0.40
0.48
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
0.50
0.46
0.48
0.52
0.73
Allowance to total loans
1.33
1.32
1.31
1.34
1.36
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
1.33
1.32
1.31
1.35
1.37
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
606.10
751.32
634.01
499.83
401.76
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
376.67
517.17
420.84
333.51
284.33
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.03
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 1,250,836
$ 1,195,149
$ 1,185,695
$ 1,167,802
$ 1,171,734
Less goodwill
182,055
182,055
183,639
176,563
149,922
Less intangible assets, net
19,983
20,863
21,743
25,456
17,566
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,048,798
$ 992,231
$ 980,313
$ 965,783
$ 1,004,246
Common shares outstanding
32,875,560
32,856,387
32,781,198
32,725,587
32,603,118
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 31.90
$ 30.20
$ 29.90
$ 29.51
$ 30.80
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP
Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):
Total loans
$ 6,949,795
$ 6,832,595
$ 6,620,643
$ 6,504,477
$ 6,194,218
Less PPP loans
1,131
1,140
3,206
30,605
80,412
Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$ 6,948,664
$ 6,831,455
$ 6,617,437
$ 6,473,872
$ 6,113,806
Nonaccrual loans (5)
15,299
11,962
13,712
17,453
20,892
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.22 %
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.27 %
0.34 %
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
24,618
17,378
20,657
26,158
29,521
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.35 %
0.25 %
0.31 %
0.40 %
0.48 %
Allowance for credit losses
(92,728)
(89,871)
(86,935)
(87,239)
(83,936)
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.33 %
1.32 %
1.31 %
1.35 %
1.37 %
(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.
(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans
(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $4.7 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022.
BancFirst Corporation
Three Months Ended
Twleve Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 6,861,657
$ 97,667
5.65
%
$ 6,611,617
$ 336,739
5.09
%
Debt securities – taxable
1,526,241
8,740
2.27
1,295,762
24,456
1.89
Debt securities – tax exempt
3,530
29
3.29
3,877
118
3.03
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
3,057,092
29,449
3.82
3,450,093
58,931
1.71
Total earning assets
11,448,520
135,885
4.71
11,361,349
420,244
3.70
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
227,292
260,028
Interest receivable and other assets
840,115
865,744
Allowance for credit losses
(90,599)
(87,567)
Total nonearning assets
976,808
1,038,205
Total assets
$ 12,425,328
$ 12,399,554
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$ 953,143
$ 1,203
0.50
%
$ 957,719
$ 2,049
0.21
%
Savings deposits
4,306,704
21,278
1.96
4,280,052
35,598
0.83
Time deposits
689,953
1,918
1.10
672,179
4,318
0.64
Short-term borrowings
1,162
11
3.81
4,333
60
1.39
Subordinated debt
86,033
1,031
4.75
86,013
4,122
4.79
Total interest bearing liabilities
6,036,995
25,441
1.67
6,000,296
46,147
0.77
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
5,073,241
5,097,813
Interest payable and other liabilities
97,914
102,691
Stockholders' equity
1,217,178
1,198,754
Total interest free funds
6,388,333
6,399,258
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 12,425,328
$ 12,399,554
Net interest income
$ 110,444
$ 374,097
Net interest spread
3.04
%
2.93
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.79
%
0.36
%
Net interest margin
3.83
%
3.29
%
