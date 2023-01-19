Edsembli Achieves Certification with Ed-Fi Data Standard

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Edsembli, a leading provider of student information systems in North America, is proud to announce its certification with the Ed-Fi Data Standard. This certification recognizes Edsembli's expertise in using the Ed-Fi Data Standard and tools to improve the accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness of education data systems.

The Ed-Fi Data Standard is a set of standards, tools, and technologies used by schools, districts, and states to manage, analyze, and share data about their students, teachers, and other staff in a consistent and interoperable way. By achieving certification with the Ed-Fi Data Standard, Edsembli demonstrates its commitment to using these standards and tools to support local education agencies (LEAs) in improving their education data systems and driving better student outcomes.

"We are thrilled to have achieved certification with the Ed-Fi Data Standard," said Randy Lenaghan, CEO of Edsembli. "This recognition reflects our dedication to using the best tools and technologies to support LEAs in managing and analyzing their education data. We believe that by leveraging the power of data, we can help schools and districts make informed decisions that will lead to improved student outcomes."

By achieving this certification, Edsembli will continue to help K-12 education and leading school districts turn their data into a powerful asset that enables student success. This will allow school districts to unlock new levels of decision-making by reimagining how they collect, manage, and analyze data within the context of modern education.

About Edsembli

Edsembli is a provider of student information systems in the United States. Our modern, cloud-based platform is designed to help schools and districts manage and track student data, including information about enrollment, attendance, grades, and other important aspects of a student's academic and personal life. With tools for reporting and analysis, as well as integration with other education-related systems and technologies, Edsembli is dedicated to helping schools and districts use data to drive decision-making and improve student outcomes.

For more information about Edsembli, please visit our website at https://www.edsembli.com

About Ed-Fi

The Ed-Fi Alliance manages the Ed-Fi Data Standard. This non-profit organization works to promote the use of the standard and provide resources and support to educational organizations that are using or implementing it. The Alliance includes a community of educators, researchers, policymakers, and technology experts who are dedicated to improving education data systems and using data to drive decision-making and improve student outcomes.

The Ed-Fi Data Standard is used by a wide range of education organizations and has been adopted by several state and national education agencies to standardize and improve the quality of education data. It is designed to be flexible and adaptable so that it can be used in a variety of different contexts and settings.

For more information about Ed-Fi, please visit https://www.ed-fi.org

