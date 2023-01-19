NAFA Taps HillStaffer to Lead Legislative Efforts

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, announced that HillStaffer, a unique bipartisan consulting firm, will take over as NAFA's new legislative and policy team advocating on behalf of the association and its members on the issues that matter most for the fleet industry.

NAFA Fleet Management Association (PRNewswire)

We are confident HillStaffer will bring our voice and perspective to policymakers and decision makers.

"This is a critical time for the fleet management industry as we tackle sustainability issues, risk management and new technologies," said Bill McCarty, Chair of NAFA's Government Affairs Committee. "NAFA's members deliver critical and essential services to Americans everywhere every single day, and we are confident HillStaffer will bring our voice and perspective to policymakers and decision makers."

HillStaffer will work with NAFA's Government Affairs Committee to take a proactive role in fleet and mobility policy matters to ensure that legislation and regulations reflect the important work NAFA members do.

HillStaffer specializes as strategic advisors for national associations and global organizations, making them a great fit for NAFA. Their team members have worked extensively on corporate and association energy, carbon, transportation, and sustainability programs, including fleet electrification and are currently deeply involved in solar energy production and deployment issues.

HillStaffer takes the reins from longtime NAFA legislative counsel Pat O'Connor who is retiring after many years of playing an instrumental role in NAFA's legislative initiatives.

"The HillStaffer team is excited about the opportunity to help NAFA advance its interests with federal and state policymakers," says HillStaffer Senior Advisor Michael Parr. "NAFA's members deliver critical and essential services to Americans everywhere every single day, and we believe their voice is an important perspective for policy makers to hear."

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

Media Contact

Colleen Gallagher

OnWrd & UpWrd, on behalf of NAFA

cgallagher@onwrdupwrd.com

315.447.2331

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NAFA Fleet Management Association