Atlas Announces Shareholder Meeting Date in Connection with Poseidon Acquisition

LONDON, UK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 24, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, Atlas common shareholders will be asked to, among other matters, consider and vote upon a proposal to adopt and approve the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") among Atlas, Poseidon Acquisition Corp. and Poseidon Merger Sub, Inc., and the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement. The completion of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement remains subject to closing conditions described in Atlas's Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 9, 2023, including receipt of common shareholder approval at the Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually at 2:00 p.m., London Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ATCO2023, and all common shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A copy of the Proxy Statement is being mailed to all Atlas shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 and common shareholders may vote by mailing their proxy cards or by submitting their proxy online or by telephone. The Proxy Statement has been posted to the Company's website, atlascorporation.com, and can also be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas targets long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This statement and the materials referenced herein contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as the date of this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this announcement. These statements are based on current expectations of future events, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement may not be consummated or the benefits contemplated therefrom may not be realized. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations and projections. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include, but are not limited to, those found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022, the Company's Proxy Statement filed as an exhibit to Schedule 13e-3, filed with the SEC on January 9, 2023, and the Company's other filings with the SEC.

