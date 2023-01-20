InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Accessory for Camping Tents (LAX-1490)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an accessory to warm the floor and interior of a camping tent," said an inventor, from Castaic, Calif., "so I invented the SOLAR SNUG. My design would provide added comfort in colder camping conditions."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to heat the floor of a camping tent. In doing so, it helps to maintain the interior heat within the tent enclosure. As a result, it enhances comfort, warmth and safety. It also eliminates the need to sleep on the cold and damp ground. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for campers and outdoor recreational enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1490, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

